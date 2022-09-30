Friday's scores

Bergen Catholic 35, DePaul Catholic 7
Brearley 14, South Hunterdon 0
Carteret 42, J.P. Stevens 6
Clifton 48, Passaic 0
Cranford 35, Rahway 0
Delaware Valley Regional 53, Bound Brook 6
Dumont 45, Kinnelon 7
Glassboro 14, Clayton 6
Hasbrouck Heights 36, Pompton Lakes 0
High Point 12, Kittatinny 7
Highland 19, Timber Creek 14
Hillsborough 14, Union 6
Jackson Memorial 34, Jackson Liberty 0
Manalapan 35, Freehold 0
People are also reading…
Manasquan 42, Manchester 7
Manville 27, Dunellen 0
Maple Shade 21, Pemberton 7
Middlesex 37, Belvidere 12
Newark East Side 14, Dwight-Morrow 12
North Hunterdon 33, Colonia 7
North Warren 26, Boonton 21
Ocean Township 34, Raritan 13
Overbrook 12, Audubon 7
Paul VI 20, Moorestown 0
Pennsauken 38, Delran 0
Piscataway 38, Old Bridge 14
Rumson-Fair Haven 27, Southern 0
Rutherford 49, Glen Rock 7
Schalick 50, Lindenwold 0
Shore Regional 17, Monmouth 7
Snyder 12, Barringer 0
South Brunswick 27, Monroe 17
St. Joseph-Montvale 41, Donovan Catholic 13
St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Hillside 7
Toms River North 60, Toms River South 0
Washington Township 35, Vineland 0
Watchung Hills 33, Montgomery 0
West Essex 35, Nutley 0
Westwood 38, Ramsey 14
Woodbridge 42, Perth Amboy 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo