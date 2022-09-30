 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's scores

  • 0

Bergen Catholic 35, DePaul Catholic 7

Brearley 14, South Hunterdon 0

Carteret 42, J.P. Stevens 6

Clifton 48, Passaic 0

Cranford 35, Rahway 0

Delaware Valley Regional 53, Bound Brook 6

Dumont 45, Kinnelon 7

Glassboro 14, Clayton 6

Hasbrouck Heights 36, Pompton Lakes 0

High Point 12, Kittatinny 7

Highland 19, Timber Creek 14

Hillsborough 14, Union 6

Jackson Memorial 34, Jackson Liberty 0

Manalapan 35, Freehold 0

Manasquan 42, Manchester 7

Manville 27, Dunellen 0

Maple Shade 21, Pemberton 7

Middlesex 37, Belvidere 12

Newark East Side 14, Dwight-Morrow 12

North Hunterdon 33, Colonia 7

North Warren 26, Boonton 21

Ocean Township 34, Raritan 13

Overbrook 12, Audubon 7

Paul VI 20, Moorestown 0

Pennsauken 38, Delran 0

Piscataway 38, Old Bridge 14

Rumson-Fair Haven 27, Southern 0

Rutherford 49, Glen Rock 7

Schalick 50, Lindenwold 0

Shore Regional 17, Monmouth 7

Snyder 12, Barringer 0

South Brunswick 27, Monroe 17

St. Joseph-Montvale 41, Donovan Catholic 13

St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Hillside 7

Toms River North 60, Toms River South 0

Washington Township 35, Vineland 0

Watchung Hills 33, Montgomery 0

West Essex 35, Nutley 0

Westwood 38, Ramsey 14

Woodbridge 42, Perth Amboy 17

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

