Friday's N.J. high school football scores

Absegami 20, Egg Harbor 0
Boonton 42, Wallkill Valley 20
Brearley 56, Roselle Park 14
Bridgewater-Raritan 27, Westfield 14
Buena Regional 6, Oakcrest 0, OT
Burlington Township 14, Cinnaminson 7
Camden 40, Shawnee 21
Cherry Hill West 29, Pennsauken 16
Clifton 17, Eastside Paterson 6
Delbarton 27, Don Bosco Prep 21
Deptford 10, Woodstown 0
Edison 24, New Brunswick 7
Emerson 26, Weehawken 0
Holy Spirit 21, Vineland 7
Johnson 35, Point Pleasant Beach 17
Lenape 42, Hackettstown 0
Mainland Regional 7, Pleasantville 6
Mendham 21, Chatham 0
Middletown North 6, Long Branch 0
Monroe 45, J.P. Stevens 6
New Milford 33, Saddle Brook 0
Notre Dame 43, Allentown 34
Overbrook 49, Cumberland Regional 6
Parsippany Hills 42, Montville 10
Paulsboro 27, West Deptford 0
Pitman 7, Princeton 6
Raritan 34, Ocean Township 12
Ridgewood 28, Hackensack 21
Sayreville 33, Franklin 6
Somerville 41, Warren Hills 0
St. Augustine 20, Hammonton 7
St. John Vianney 35, Matawan 0
West Morris 14, Sparta 6
Westwood 21, Dumont 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Pleasantville vs Mainland football
