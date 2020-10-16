 Skip to main content
Friday's N.J. high school football scores
Friday's N.J. high school football scores

On Oct. 14 2020, in Galloway, Absegami High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Absegami 20, Egg Harbor 0

Boonton 42, Wallkill Valley 20

Brearley 56, Roselle Park 14

Bridgewater-Raritan 27, Westfield 14

Buena Regional 6, Oakcrest 0, OT

Burlington Township 14, Cinnaminson 7

Camden 40, Shawnee 21

Cherry Hill West 29, Pennsauken 16

Clifton 17, Eastside Paterson 6

Delbarton 27, Don Bosco Prep 21

Deptford 10, Woodstown 0

Edison 24, New Brunswick 7

Emerson 26, Weehawken 0

Holy Spirit 21, Vineland 7

Johnson 35, Point Pleasant Beach 17

Lenape 42, Hackettstown 0

Mainland Regional 7, Pleasantville 6

Mendham 21, Chatham 0

Middletown North 6, Long Branch 0

Monroe 45, J.P. Stevens 6

New Milford 33, Saddle Brook 0

Notre Dame 43, Allentown 34

Overbrook 49, Cumberland Regional 6

Parsippany Hills 42, Montville 10

Paulsboro 27, West Deptford 0

Pitman 7, Princeton 6

Raritan 34, Ocean Township 12

Ridgewood 28, Hackensack 21

Sayreville 33, Franklin 6

Somerville 41, Warren Hills 0

St. Augustine 20, Hammonton 7

St. John Vianney 35, Matawan 0

West Morris 14, Sparta 6

Westwood 21, Dumont 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

