The potential for severe weather and flooding rain will be present late in the day.

A mostly cloudy start with areas of drizzle and fog will be around to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will feel pretty summery, staying in the low 60s with humidity in the air.

Winds will be from the south for the day, which will keep it humid. Between the clouds and the onshore wind (south winds are onshore for us). Highs will reach around 70 degrees as the breaches are unlocked in Wildwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City. We'll be higher in the 70s inland.

Then, between 2 and 4 p.m. the fog will go away. Winds will turn to the southwest. At the same time, showers and thunderstorms will work in from the west.

Rounds of showers and storms will continue straight through the rest of the day and into Friday night.

For the storms before sunset, the potential for damaging winds and small hail will be there, especially well inland, like Deerfield or Hammonton. Cut down loose, big hanging tree branches, secure loose objects and keep your devices charged in case of a power outage. In a few spots throughout the region, flooded roads, streams and creeks will be around, with rainfall rates one to two inches per hour.

While unlikely, a tornado will not be ruled out far inland either.

The severe weather threat will drop into the night. However, the flooding rain risk will remain. Given the darkness, it will be hard to see those (limited) areas that have flood waters. At the least, you'll want the poncho if you're outside with the scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 60 to 65 degree range.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.