Then, between 2 and 4 p.m. the fog will go away. Winds will turn to the southwest. At the same time, showers and thunderstorms will work in from the west.
Rounds of showers and storms will continue straight through the rest of the day and into Friday night.
For the storms before sunset, the potential for damaging winds and small hail will be there, especially well inland, like Deerfield or Hammonton. Cut down loose, big hanging tree branches, secure loose objects and keep your devices charged in case of a power outage. In a few spots throughout the region, flooded roads, streams and creeks will be around, with rainfall rates one to two inches per hour.
While unlikely, a tornado will not be ruled out far inland either.
The severe weather threat will drop into the night. However, the flooding rain risk will remain. Given the darkness, it will be hard to see those (limited) areas that have flood waters. At the least, you'll want the poncho if you're outside with the scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 60 to 65 degree range.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci