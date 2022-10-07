 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY SCORES

Becton 17, Secaucus 14

Brearley 32, Highland Park 0

Brick Memorial 42, Toms River South 6

Butler 49, Pompton Lakes 14

Caldwell 35, Madison 7

Camden 7, Haddonfield 3

Carteret 28, Governor Livingston 7

Cedar Grove 41, Verona 0

Cherry Hill West 21, Triton 7

Colonia 24, Perth Amboy 14

Cranford 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0

Delaware Valley Regional 48, South River 0

Donovan Catholic 34, Wall 0

Dover 17, Indian Hills 7

Edison 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 23

Florence 24, Palmyra 19

Freehold Township 39, Freehold 7

Garfield 28, Manchester Regional 18

Glen Rock 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Gloucester City 7, Deptford 3

Haddon Heights 40, Camden Catholic 13

Hammonton 28, Timber Creek 7

Highland 27, Eastern 14

Hillside 33, Johnson 7

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 16, Immaculata 7

Kingsway 49, Clearview Regional 7

Kinnelon 19, Pequannock 7

Lenape 12, Cherokee 7

Long Branch 14, Middletown North 10

Manville 39, Belvidere 6

Maple Shade 14, Cinnaminson 0

Middlesex 7, Roselle Park 0

Middletown South 27, Rumson-Fair Haven 21

Montville 21, Pascack Valley 10

Mountain Lakes 36, Whippany Park 6

Newton 21, Hackettstown 12

North Hunterdon 21, Montgomery 14

North Plainfield 33, J.P. Stevens 6

North Warren 14, High Point 0

Ocean Township 27, Brick Memorial 7

Old Bridge 28, Monroe 21

Old Tappan 35, Eastside Paterson 13

Paramus 14, Bergenfield 0

Pascack Hills 34, Cliffside Park 0

Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 3

Pennsauken 31, Willingboro 28

Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13

Point Pleasant Boro 58, Monmouth 6

Ramsey 31, Mahwah 6

Rancocas Valley 36, Delran 14

Randolph 47, Livingston 8

Red Bank Catholic 23, Manalapan 0

Ridge 24, South Brunswick 7

Ridgewood 35, Wayne Hills 7

Roselle 41, Ridgefield Park 35

Seneca 35, Moorestown 7

Shore Regional 35, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Snyder 34, Hoboken 6

South Plainfield 33, Voorhees 19

Sparta 10, Mount Olive 7

Summit 28, Linden 14

Tenafly 26, Dickinson 0

Wayne Valley 34, Passaic Valley 7

West Deptford 70, Sterling 6

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 19, Allentown 12

Westwood 41, Demarest 6

Woodbridge 34, Iselin Kennedy 0

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

