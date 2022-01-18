Friday night to Saturday: Storm mainly slides south

Thursday's rain and snow will see its cold front stretch from Nova Scotia to Georgia on Friday morning.

That will lay down the railroad tracks needed for another low-pressure system to move near the area, taking a path along the front.

This storm will not be a question of whether or not it will be rain or snow. It'll be mostly all snow, feeding off of an arctic airmass in New England.

That arctic airmass is also a high-pressure system, with lots of Chapstick worthy dry air. The strength of the high-pressure system will be key to the ultimate snow forecast. If the high is very strong, we'll be dry with highs in the mid-20s. If the higher is moderately strong, low-pressure will ride up the coast, giving everywhere in our region at least some accumulating snow.

I believe the European model from Wednesday morning is reasonable scenario for Friday night into Saturday. Low-pressure will go off of the Florida coast, and be off the Outer Banks when snow starts, putting us on the edge.