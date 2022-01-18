Friday night to Saturday: Storm mainly slides south

Thursday's rain and snow will see its cold front stretch from Nova Scotia to Georgia on Friday morning.
That will lay down the railroad tracks needed for another low-pressure system to move near the area, taking a path along the front.
This storm will not be a question of whether or not it will be rain or snow. It'll be mostly all snow, feeding off of an arctic airmass in New England.
That arctic airmass is also a high-pressure system, with lots of Chapstick worthy dry air. The strength of the high-pressure system will be key to the ultimate snow forecast. If the high is very strong, we'll be dry with highs in the mid-20s. If the higher is moderately strong, low-pressure will ride up the coast, giving everywhere in our region at least some accumulating snow.
I believe the European model from Wednesday morning is reasonable scenario for Friday night into Saturday. Low-pressure will go off of the Florida coast, and be off the Outer Banks when snow starts, putting us on the edge.
Snow will begin in Cape May around midnight and spread to the northwest. The heaviest snow will occur before sunrise, though the dry air will mean places like Trenton or Brick could be dry while it accumulates in the peninsula (no Cape May Bubble here). Then, the snow shield will retreat southeast, rolling off the Cape May County shore late morning.
Snowfall totals will come out Thursday morning but this looks to be a moderate impact event, at worst and only for Cape May County. Everywhere else will see minor impacts, or none at all.
Given the weak northeasterly winds expected and a moon phase that favors lower tides, coastal flooding is not anticipated. Wind damage or power outages will not be a problem.
