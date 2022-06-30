Friday Night: Muggy, most stay dry

Strong thunderstorms flared up and pass through Maryland and Pennsylvania Friday afternoon.

Some of those will work into our region from roughly 7 to 10 p.m. Friday evening, which will continue to be very humid, if not oppressive.

In The Press' four county coverage area (Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties), only Ocean County should see any storms from this. By the time it does, it'll be in a weakened state.

Your drive east on the Atlantic City Expressway and Route 55 or south on the Garden State Parkway and Route 47 will be dry.

Temperatures will fall through the 80s and upper 70s during the evening otherwise. After midnight, expect a mainly clear sky. Overnight low temperatures will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Fireworks will take place in Atlantic City (North Beach) as well as Ocean Township in Ocean County.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

