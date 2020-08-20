Did you miss this year’s fourth of July fireworks? No worries, Wildwood is making up for it by resuming their usual Friday Night Fireworks on the Beach celebrations this August. The series continues through to Friday, Sept. 4. This year, they’ve been moved to the beach at Rio Grande Avenue to allow for social distancing. The display begins at 10 p.m. and is visible from most of the boardwalk. Rain dates are Sundays at 9 p.m. Call 609-523-1602 or go to DOOWW.com.

