Friday morning's forecast

Rain and strong winds will return while coastal flooding and snow pop into the forecast.

It'll be fairly dry and calm when the sun rises. If you're inland, this will be the time to be about and about. 

Along and near the bays will be a different story. Coastal flooding will be around in the morning. It'll peak around high tide, 7 a.m., along the ocean side and then about two to three hours later in the back bays. 

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory, highlighting the nuisance flooding threat.

We're going to teeter between minor and moderate flood stage. In short, minor flood stage is the typical kind of flooding we see a few dozen times a year. Meanwhile, moderate flood stage closes roads and brings water to unraised homes and businesses. Blocks of roadway flooding are expected.

AC Minor Vs Moderate.JPG

Minor vs. moderate flood stage in Atlantic City. Areas in green mean partially submerged roads, areas in blue mean fully submerged roads. Note that this is an approximation and isn't completely presentative of what can happen.
Minor vs. Moderate Ship Bottom.JPG

Minor vs. moderate flood stage in Ship Bottom. Areas in green mean partially submerged roads, areas in blue mean fully submerged roads. Note that this is an approximation and isn't completely presentative of what can happen.
Coastal flooding in Tuckerton from Dec. 15-16 storm

Drone footage of Friday's tidal flooding in Eagleswood and Tuckerton, Ocean County. The tide gauge at the Little Egg Inlet in Tuckerton reached moderate flood stage on Friday morning, peaking at 5.57 feet. Howeve, the area remained in flood stage for most of the day. Dec. 16, 2022. (ROB AUERMULLER / Submitted)

However, the impacts vary from town to town. A few of you have reached out to me about the tidal flooding forecast. There's a lot of local knowledge about the nearest tide gauge to you and how that tide height corresponds to flooding. 

Rain and wind will pick back up between 8 and 10 a.m., associated with the potent arctic cold front. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees when the rain starts.

Max WindGusts.JPG

However, we'll fall into the 40s and 30s quickly as winds turn from the south to the northwest. Damaging winds and power outages threaten while precipitation falls. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, given the large amount of energy the cold front holds. 

Friday 1030AM.JPG
Friday 1130AM.JPG

The precipitation won't last long, ending midday as it moves off the coast. However, with the crashing temperatures, up to 90 minutes of snow is likely during the late morning and midday.

This snow likely won't stick to roads. Only grassy and colder surfaces would see what would be our first snowfall of the year for many. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

