Friday: Make or Break, Dan + Shay
Friday: Make or Break, Dan + Shay

The strength of a piece of rotating energy in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, vorticity, will be the the deciding factor on how wet, or stormy it gets. I thought Dan and Shay's song made sense here. 

There does look to be scattered showers and storms in the region, right as soon as the doors open at 1 p.m. This will then last into the afternoon, fading for the evening. Any rain has the potential of being heavy, with inch per hour or greater rates. 

If the piece of energy winds up to be weaker, then, expect a mostly dry day, with a stray shower around. 

Even if it doesn't rain in Wildwood, if there is lightning around 10 miles from the concert site, a lightning delay could still be put into place. 

