Friday: Hot again, but more humid

Friday morning will start out with temperatures in the 65 to 70 degree range, which is seasonable for this time of the year.

A southwest wind will blow Friday, which will turn to the southeast along and near the shore. Temperatures at the coast will sit in the mid-80s for highs (80 in Long Beach Island and the Barnegat Peninsula). Meanwhile, Egg Harbor Township and inland towns will be at or just above 90 degrees.

That's about the same as Thursday. However, dew points will be higher, sitting near 70 degrees. That will mean it'll feel sultry out. The heat index will peak in the mid-90s.

We'll see morning sunshine mix with afternoon clouds. Given the humid air, and the destabilizing effect of the sun, isolated downpours will flare up over the sea breeze boundary from 2 to 9 p.m., likely just around the Garden State Parkway. Most will be dry, though.

