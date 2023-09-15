Barringer 19, Paterson Kennedy 0
Becton 21, Secaucus 12
Bordentown 33, Pemberton 7
Bound Brook 35, South River 13
Chatham 35, Morris Hills 7
Cinnaminson 6, Burlington City 2
Donovan Catholic 21, Toms River North 7
Gloucester City 43, Audubon 6
Hawthorne 20, Pompton Lakes 14
Highland 15, Clearview Regional 8
Lenape Valley 22, Hackettstown 20
Long Branch 33, Raritan 16
Manasquan 21, St. John Vianney 12
Manchester 45, Keansburg 7
Newton 14, Wallkill Valley 0
North Warren 28, Parsippany 14
Northern Burlington 27, Cherry Hill West 20
Nottingham 12, Trenton Central 7
Passaic Valley 21, Lakeland 0
Pennsauken 13, Burlington Township 0
Perth Amboy 35, Iselin Kennedy 7
Ramsey 33, Bergenfield 21
Randolph 42, East Orange 35
Red Bank Catholic 46, Wall 0
Rutherford 47, Garfield 35
Shabazz 48, Hoboken 0
South Hunterdon 12, Middlesex 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Summit 20
Toms River South 21, Toms River East 14
Union City 21, Montclair 13
Vernon 44, Jefferson 7
Woodstown 49, Deptford 7
