Friday afternoon's forecast

By 1 p.m., the rain or snow will be rolling off the coast. The sun will come out pretty quickly afterward. The damaging wind threat will be over, but gusty, biting winds will remain.

I'm most concerned about the cold and flash freeze. By 1 p.m., we'll be in the 20s in places like Vineland and Hammonton. In Atlantic City and the shore, we should be in the mid-30s, but falling fast. Given the precipitation will have just ended, many roads and sidewalks that didn't have salt or brine thrown on them will freeze over.

If you live inland, this will be the most hazardous aspect of the storm. Car accidents and slow travel are likely as the holiday weekend gets started.

It could be worse, though. The strong wind (35 to 45 mph gusts) will act like a blow dryer and remove some standing water. In short, it'll be a race between crashing temperatures and drying winds to see how bad the freeze will be.

By sunset, air temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits. Icy conditions will continue on untreated roads into the night.