Friday - Severe thunderstorms possible (3:40 p.m. update)

The potential for severe weather will be present between 3 and 6 p.m., with flooding threats from 3 p.m. into Friday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 7 p.m. for all of South Jersey, now including Ocean County. A watch means that the ingredients for severe weather are present but there is no imminent threat.

Winds will be from the south for the day, which will keep it humid. Between the clouds and the onshore wind (south winds are onshore for us). Highs will reach around 70 degrees as the breaches are unlocked in Wildwood, Ocean City and Atlantic City. We'll be higher in the 70s inland.

After 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. tornadoes, damaging winds and small hail will be possible. A line of storms in Maryland and Virginia have a history of producing severe weather. This will work out way.

Places well inland, like Hopewell Township, Bridgeton, Hammonton and the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, will have the highest threat for severe weather. Here a tornado is possible. Damaging winds and power outages threaten. Small hail, may occur, though it won't cause much damage.

Those along the coast, where southeast winds have been blowing the 50-something degree salty air onto land, the risk is very low. The cool ocean water should remove the severe weather potential, leaving typical thunderstorms instead.

If you're caught in a tornado warning, find shelter immediately. Get into a sturdy building. Get to the lowest floor possible, a basement is best. Make sure to stay away from windows as well.

Move plans for boating from Friday afternoon to later in the weekend, which will be more favorable. Even if severe weather doesn't hit, lightning may still strike.

A few spots of roadway flooding will be likely. With a soupy air mass in place, one inch per hour rainfall rates will be present in the heaviest storms.

After 6 p.m., expect another round of showers and storms from 10 p.m. right through the night. While severe weather will not be unlikely, areas of roadway flooding will continue to threaten in these downpours.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

