Freshman Cohen Cook sparks Mainland
Freshman guard Cohen Cook scored 24 points to spark Mainland Regional to a 69-57 win over Cape May Tech.

The 5-foot-11 Cook scored 12 of his points in the third quarter as the Mustangs built a 23-point edge. Tommy Travagline added 14 for Mainland (1-1).

Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech (0-2) with 18.

Cape May Tech 18 8 10 22 - 57

Mainland Regional 24 19 16 10 – 69

CMT – Bean 9, Hutchinson 8, Torres 14, Thomas 8, Delvecchio 18

ML – Travagline 14, Aguilera 5, Cook 24, DeGaetano 8, Hoopes 2, Ti. Travagline 4, Tyson 2, Spencer 9.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News