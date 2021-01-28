Freshman Cohen Cook sparks Mainland

Freshman guard Cohen Cook scored 24 points to spark Mainland Regional to a 69-57 win over Cape May Tech.
The 5-foot-11 Cook scored 12 of his points in the third quarter as the Mustangs built a 23-point edge. Tommy Travagline added 14 for Mainland (1-1).
Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech (0-2) with 18.
Cape May Tech 18 8 10 22 - 57
Mainland Regional 24 19 16 10 – 69
CMT – Bean 9, Hutchinson 8, Torres 14, Thomas 8, Delvecchio 18
ML – Travagline 14, Aguilera 5, Cook 24, DeGaetano 8, Hoopes 2, Ti. Travagline 4, Tyson 2, Spencer 9.
