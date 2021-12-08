Frenzy Part II? What to expect when MLB roster freeze lifts

In limbo

Justin Verlander has been left in an odd situation after agreeing to a $25 million, one-year deal with a conditional $25 million player option to return to Houston. The two-time Cy Young Award winner agreed to the deal two weeks before the lockout, but the Astros never announced they had finalized his contract. The 38-year-old technically remains on the market, although there hasn’t been any indication he won’t end up back with Houston.

Righties Nick Martinez and Jordan Lyles are in similar positions. Martinez, coming off a strong season in Japan, was close to an agreement with San Diego but couldn’t get it completed before the owners locked out the players Dec. 2. Lyles, meanwhile, had a deal with Baltimore but was unable to get his physical done in time.

Seiya later

Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki was posted by NPB’s Hiroshima Toya Carp on Nov. 22, and his 30-day window to sign with a major league team was paused by the shutdown. He’ll have 20 days to find a deal once rosters unfreeze, and agent Joel Wolfe told Japanese media last week that between eight and 15 teams have expressed interest. Another potential obstacle: spring training in Japan starts Feb. 1.

Best of the rest

Kris Bryant could fit onto nearly any roster because of his versatility — he played more games in the outfield than at third base for the first time this season, including 19 appearances in center. ... LHP Carlos Rodón didn’t get a qualifying offer from the White Sox despite finishing fifth in AL Cy Young Award voting in 2021, meaning teams won’t sacrifice a draft pick if they sign him. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw also wasn’t given a qualifying offer by the Dodgers, although that was more a courtesy to the 33-year-old. He’s expected to return to Los Angeles if he plays next year. ... Other names of note: OF Michael Conforto, 1B Anthony Rizzo, RHP Kenley Jansen, OF and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario.