If you have stopped in at the Hamilton Mall within the last year or so you may have noticed a new tenant: Freedom Fries. This starchy space is the brainchild of Dallas Engram, a Pleasantville native with a love for spuds.

Since opening, Engram’s idea has launched quite a buzz from locals who can’t seem to stop raving about his creations … or even some of their own, as Freedom Fries offers guests the chance to fully customize their fries by choosing from a list of options that include six different styles of french fry, along with a variety of proteins, veggies, seasonings, cheeses and sauces.

What goes in your grand masterpiece is up to you, but for those who can’t be bothered, they also offer some pre-tested combos that are guaranteed home runs, such as the Cheeseburger — a mix of ground beef, onions, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mayo and cheddar cheese fondue; or The Reva — which is their top seller and was named after Engram’s late mother. It features shrimp, crab, Old Bay seasoning and either cocktail or alfredo sauce.

And in case you thought french fries could only be a savory dish, Engram puts that limitation to rest with several sweet options, including boardwalk funnel cake fries which come topped with either apple or cherry pie filling; and the utterly marvelous Mt. Sugar Rushmore, which starts with a pile of sweet potato fries adds bacon and brown sugar before showering the whole thing in a glorious drizzle of maple syrup.

Freedom Fries is located at the Hamilton Mall, 4403 E. Black Horse Pike Mays Landing

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba