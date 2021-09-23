 Skip to main content
Freedom Fries
Freedom Fries

Freedom Fries - Mt Sugar Rushmore - MaysLanding

Mt. Sugar Rushmore

Hamilton Mall // Facebook.com/freedom.fries86

Freedom Fries specializes in some of the most craveable loaded spuds around, in both savory and sweet varieties. The Mt. Sugar Rushmore combines both of those with their classic Sweet Potato Fries tossed with smoky bacon in brown sugar and maple syrup.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

