Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen
Freddy J’s Sweet-Heat Smoked Wings/Freddy J’s Wrath of Fury Wings with Freddy J’s Kentucky Bacon Crema Dipping Sauce

A Mays Landing newbie that’s made a big name for itself since opening last year, Freddy J’s will offer wing warriors two options: Sweet-Heat Smoked Wings bring enough spice for some while also adding the smoky flavor of chipotles and ancho chilis and the bright sweetness of mango; the Wrath of Fury Wings are aimed at the true hotheads in the crowd with a downright scary blend of sriracha, wasabi, Thai chilis, ghost pepper and Carolina reapers that are likely to turn your tongue into the surface of the sun. Will Freddy J’s Kentucky Bacon Crema be enough to cool you down? Who knows? And, really, who cares? We are talking about a cream sauce that somehow combines the flavors of bacon and bourbon … in our minds, it can do no wrong.

