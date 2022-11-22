 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRANNY THE SHOPAHOLIC

Franny the Shopaholic:

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For the last several weeks I have been unable to find Lactaid cottage cheese in any of the local Vineland supermarkets. Did Lactaid stop making the cottage cheese? It seems no other company makes it either. — Thanks, Jean Christmann

Dear Jean: According to Lactaid.com they still make it, but the closest place listed that they sell it is Wegman's. I know there is one in Cherry Hill where the race track used be on Route 70. You can try calling Lactaid and get possibly a closer store to you at 800-522-8243.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Awhile ago you gave out some information on a service that Scotch Guarded furniture. I very carefully saved your info only to discover that when I came to use it I had cut out the question and not your reply! Could you please send me the name of the service you recommended? I would be so grateful. — Pauline Brady

Dear Pauline: The person I used was Gary Carpet and Furniture cleaner, his cell is 609-744-0644. It's so funny that Clara Thomas just wrote to me that same day that she had Gary come scotch guard her furniture and he did a great job!

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My grandson is asking me to buy him a headset for his Xbox game? Hopefully you can find it for less than $100. — Mom Mom Anna

Dear Mom Mom Anna: Target has a Black Friday deal on Razer Kaira wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X and Xbox, which are regularly $99.99, on sale half price for $49.99. (I am going to ask my grandson if he wants one!)

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Betty Crocker brownie mix, cake mix or icing: Three for $5.

• Signature Select 48-ounce cooking oil: $4.99.

• Hatfield 44-ounce dinner hams: $12.99.

• Bob Evans family-size side dishes: $5.49.

• Signature Farms 6- to 16-ounce baking nuts: Buy two, get one free.

• Teddy's 26-ounce soda: $1.

• Maxwell House 8-ounce instant coffee: $4.99.

• Signature Select 1-pound powdered or brown sugar: Three for $5.

• Bauducco Panettone: $7.99. Limit one.*

• Planters 33- to 34-ounce cashews or mixed nuts: $9.99. Limit two.*

• Planet Oat 86-ounce milk: $3.99. Limit one.*

• Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

• Bowl & Basket 5-pound bag sweet potatoes: $2.49.

• Green or white asparagus: $1.49 per pound.

• Top round beef roast: $3.99 per pound.

• Center cut pork chops family pack: $2.49 per pound.

• Green Giant Simply Steam vegetables: 99 cents.

• Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $3.99.

• Boursin 5.2-ounce cheese: $4.99.

• Simply Mashes Potatoes 20- to 24-ounce: $1.99.

• Bowl & Basket 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.99.

• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit four offers.*

• Ben & Jerry's pint ice cream: Two for $6. Limit four offers.*

• Splenda 32-ounce creamer: $1.99. Limit four.*

• Pint of blueberries: Two for $2. Limit one offer.**

• 2-pound bag of 31- to 40-count shrimp: $8.88. Limit one offer.**

• Martinson 90-pack Kcups: $9.99. Limit one offer.**

• Arm & Hammer 50-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $4. Limit one offer.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon Friday and Saturday only.

Tips

• Kitchen Aid Professional 5-quart mixer, regularly $449.99, is on sale for $249.99 at Target.

• Get 1-quart poinsettias two for $3 at Lowe's. A 6-gallon Kobalt 150 PSI pancake air compressor is on sale for $99.

• All Chirstmas trees, tree decor and lighted outdoor decor is 30% off at Big Lots.

• Holiday bath and/or hair accessories gift sets are 25% off at Rite Aid. Christmas decor, candles, domestics and housewares are half price.

• Adrienne Vittadini fashion gloves, regularly $20, are on sale for $6.99 at Boscov's. Their entire stock of junior sweaters are half price.

• Children's toys and books are 40% off at CVS. Nature Made and Nature's Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free.

• Doritos or Lay's potato chips are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Cards and stationery in the photo department are 60% off with promo code MORECARDS60%.

• Hampton Bay durable cast iron 34-inch Whitlock Fire Pit, regularly $229, is one sale for $99 at Home Depot. Rigid 16-gallon NXT wet/dry vacuum is on sale for $69.88.

• Shady Brook turkeys are 49 cents per pound with a $25 additional purchase at Lidl. Green seedless grapes are 95 cents per pound.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

