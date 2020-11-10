Franny the Shopaholic: Save $10 now on Cricut machine at Michaels or hold out for possible Black Friday deal

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My daughter wants a Cricut machine for Christmas. If you see any deals and you let me know? — Anna Marie Brooks, Long Island
Dear Anna Marie: This week at Michaels they have the Cricut Joy Cutting Machine on sale for $169, which is only a savings of $10. If you need it for Christmas, I will get back to you with hopefully a better Black Friday deal.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell what to do with used solar, AAA, and AA batteries? — Joseph Baszner
Dear Joseph: You didn’t put your hometown, but if you are in Atlantic County there is the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at 650 North Albany Ave. in Atlantic City where you can drop them off. Try calling your local Staples, some stores take electronic recycling and batteries.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been unsuccessful in locating Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. It’s advertised on TV. I used to find it at ShopRite. Can you or your readers help me in my search? Your column is so great! — Pat Nicholanco
Dear Pat: First, thank you! Second, you can purchase a 90-ounce bottle of Lysol Laundry Sanitizer for $9.97 at Home Depot. Also, Walmart.com carries it for the same price, but it is presently out of stock. I emailed you both links.
Reader tips
• Dan wrote in to tell our readers if you have an AT&T wireless answering phone hard line system and need batteries you can buy them directly from AT&T by calling 800-222-3111.
• Al Pustizzi wrote in to let Mary Ann Grasso know Walmart sells 25-pound bags of sugar for $9.78 which is 39 cents per pound. Al mentioned people use lots of sugar for beekeeping, canning and making wine. So many people wrote in to ask what Mary Ann’s husband did with all that sugar, and she wrote in to say he uses it to make his wine.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Eye Round roast: $2.99 per pound.
• 2-pound bag of 21- to 25-count jumbo shrimp: $11.98.
• Lancaster Brand 1-pound bacon: $3.99.
• Newman’s Own frozen 13.2- to 16.5-ounce pizza: $5.
• Dungeness Crab clusters: $11.99 per pound.
• Dove, Dawn or Cascade Dishwasher Pacs: 15% off.
Penn Maid 16-ounce sour cream: $1.29. Limit one.*
Planters 33- to 34-ounce cashews or mixed nuts: $10.99. Limit one.*
Red Seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds. *
Lancaster Brand meatloaf mix family pack: $2.99 per pound. Limit one.* * with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• 3-pound bag of yellow onions: $1.19.
• Family pack of chicken tenderloins: $1.99 per pound.
• Family pack of boneless chicken breasts: $1.69 per pound.
• Countryside 1-pound butter quarters: $1.79. Limit six.
• Chef’s Cupboard 32-ounce chicken broth: 99 cents.
• Happy Farms 8-ounce cream cheese: 79 cents.
• Southern Grove 8-ounce chopped pecans: $3.99.
• Southern Grove 8-ounce chopped walnuts: $2.49.
• Friendly Farms or Fit & Active frozen whipped topping: 69 cents.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
• Bowl & Basket 30-ounce real mayonnaise: 99 cents.
• Boneless chuck roast: $2.99 per pound.
• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
• 2-pound Galbani ricotta: $2.99.
• Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.77 per pound.
• Grated 1-pound Locatelli cheese: $9.99.
• Herr’s or Wise potato chips: Half price.
Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $3. Limit one offer.*
Kodak extra heavy duty 20-count AA or AAA batteries: 99 cents. Limit one offer.*
ShopRite 8 -ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit four.* *with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee or Maxwell House Wake Up Roast 30.65-ounce can are $4.99 each at CVS.
• Get a 6 gallon 150-PSI Electric Air Compressor, regularly $169, on sale for $99 at Lowe’s.
• Discovery Radio-Controlled Action Dinosaur is half price for $9.99 at Walgreens.
• All outdoor Christmas decor is half price Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Dollar General.
• Dream Street furniture is 20% off at Big Lots.
• Get a set of Gourmet Expressions Melbourne 40-piece white dinnerware set, regularly $120, on sale for $39.99 at Home Depot.
• 30-piece Rubbermaid plastic food storage set, regularly $41.99, is on sale for $7.99 at Target.
• Huggies Snug & Dry diapers sizes 1 to 6 in 19- to 38-count packages are $7.50 at Family Dollar with your Family Dollar smart coupon.
• At Michaels get a 7-foot Pre Lit Willow Pine tree with 300 clear or multicolored lights regularly $229.99 on sale for $89.99
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
