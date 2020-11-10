Franny the Shopaholic: Save $10 now on Cricut machine at Michaels or hold out for possible Black Friday deal

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My daughter wants a Cricut machine for Christmas. If you see any deals and you let me know? — Anna Marie Brooks, Long Island

Dear Anna Marie: This week at Michaels they have the Cricut Joy Cutting Machine on sale for $169, which is only a savings of $10. If you need it for Christmas, I will get back to you with hopefully a better Black Friday deal.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell what to do with used solar, AAA, and AA batteries? — Joseph Baszner

Dear Joseph: You didn’t put your hometown, but if you are in Atlantic County there is the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at 650 North Albany Ave. in Atlantic City where you can drop them off. Try calling your local Staples, some stores take electronic recycling and batteries.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been unsuccessful in locating Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. It’s advertised on TV. I used to find it at ShopRite. Can you or your readers help me in my search? Your column is so great! — Pat Nicholanco