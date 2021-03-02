Franny the Shopaholic: Protect the home with smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors from Walmart

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need to buy five smoke detectors plus one carbon monoxide detector for the house. Any suggestions where I might find the least expensive? Love your column! — Vickie, Manahawkin
Dear Vickie: Walmart has a sale on the 2-in-1 combination carbon monoxide and smoke sensor detector that is battery operated for $20.99. A Kidde battery-operated smoke alarm is $6.44 also at Walmart.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wife lost her key fob to our van. The dealership is ridiculous to get another one made. Is there somewhere else we can get a replacement? — Al Hughes
Dear Al: Ace Hardware advertises that it will save you over 60% than from a dealership for car keys. You can go to acehardware.com/ automotivekeys to see if they can make it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on prepaid phones? — Bobby T.
Dear Bobby: This week at Dollar General you can get a BLU View 2 Android cell phone with camera and Wi-Fi for $24 with the purchase of air time, which you would have to buy anyway to use it.
Reader tips
Many readers including Raneedutton, Susan Cavanaugh and Bill Coulter wrote in to let William Kelly know Mazzeo’s on New Road in Northfield sells 6- to 32-ounce containers of fresh-squeezed orange juice.
Tuohytours wrote in to say Casel’s in Margate also sells fresh squeezed orange juice.
Doctigger wrote in to say Paris Produce, at 124 Old Turnpike in Pleasantville also makes it.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Marie Callender’s dinners, meal bowls or small pot pies: $2.
• Francesco Rinaldi pasta sauce: $1.
• Signature Select 1-pound bacon: $4.99.
• Nabisco family size Oreo’s or Ritz crackers: Buy one, get one free.
• Value pack boneless chicken breasts: $1.69 per pound.
• San Giorgio pasta: $1.
• Large sea scallops: $11.99 per pound.
• Large snow crab clusters: $10.99 per pound.
• Signature Farms 18-ounce blueberries: $3.88. Limit one offer.*
• Signature Select 14.75-ounce canned salmon: 99 cents. Limit one offer.*
* - with Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• 2-pound bag of lemons: $1.89.
• 4-pound bag of navel oranges: $1.89.
• Red grapes: 75 cents per pound.
• Cucumbers: 39 cents.
• Cattlemen’s flat-cut corned beef brisket: $2.99 per pound.
• Friendly Farms 6-ounce yogurt: 32 cents.
• 1-pound Irish cream cheesecake: $4.99.
• Memory foam roll-away bed: $99.99.
ShopRite
• Center cut pork chops family pack: $1.69 per pound.
• ShopRite family pack Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound.
• Smart Ones Classic Favorites: $1.88.
• Bowl & Basket chicken roaster breast store cooked: $2.99.
• Celeste Pizza for One: 88 cents.
• Celentano 12-ounce ravioli: 99 cents.
• Mrs. Paul’s Premium seafood: Half price.
• Gorton’s seafood: Half price.
• Hanes men’s T-shirt three pack: $6.99.
• 1-gallon Wesson oil: $3.99. Limit 4.*
• Fresh asparagus: 88 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*
• Kleenex facial tissues: 4 for $4. Limit four offers.*
• Chock Full o’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
* - with ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• All baby strollers are on sale at Target. Made by Design carry on and checked luggage is 20% off.
• Get $50 off all Allen + Roth wood closet kits at Lowe’s.
• Louisville 6-foot cross step leaning fiberglass ladder, regularly $109, is on sale until Thursday for $79.88 at Home Depot.
• Kellogg’s cereal (limited assortment) is $1.99 at Walgreens. Folgers 10.3- to 11.3-ounce coffee is $2.99.
• Gold Emblem maple syrup is buy one, get one half price at CVS. Gold Emblem 17.5- to 18-ounce cashews are $9.99.
• All Just Home & Living Colors bath towels, rugs, shower curtains and accessories are 25% off at Big Lots. Living Colors area and accent rugs are 20% off.
• Get $5 off your purchase of $25 on Saturday at Family Dollar. Lots of Easter baskets, crafts and supplies are $1. Tony’s 20.56-ounce pizzas are two for $5.
• Get two 12-pack family rolls of Angel Soft bath tissue for $8 at Dollar General.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.