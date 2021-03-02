Franny the Shopaholic: Protect the home with smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors from Walmart

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need to buy five smoke detectors plus one carbon monoxide detector for the house. Any suggestions where I might find the least expensive? Love your column! — Vickie, Manahawkin

Dear Vickie: Walmart has a sale on the 2-in-1 combination carbon monoxide and smoke sensor detector that is battery operated for $20.99. A Kidde battery-operated smoke alarm is $6.44 also at Walmart.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My wife lost her key fob to our van. The dealership is ridiculous to get another one made. Is there somewhere else we can get a replacement? — Al Hughes

Dear Al: Ace Hardware advertises that it will save you over 60% than from a dealership for car keys. You can go to acehardware.com/ automotivekeys to see if they can make it.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on prepaid phones? — Bobby T.

Dear Bobby: This week at Dollar General you can get a BLU View 2 Android cell phone with camera and Wi-Fi for $24 with the purchase of air time, which you would have to buy anyway to use it.

Reader tips