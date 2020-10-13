Franny the Shopaholic: Protect house and renters with carbon monoxide detector at Aldi

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a good deal on four carbon monoxide detectors. I need them for my rental apartments. — Jack T., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Jack: This week at Aldi’s you can get a First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $14.99. By the way, a First Alert Worry Free Smoke detector is also $14.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a rollaway single bed that folds up for company. — Sylvia G., Atlantic City
Dear Sylvia: This week at Big Lots they have a Roll-Away Folding bed on sale for $109.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can any readers recommend a decent electric can opener? — Roger P.
Dear Roger: Over the years I have bought and threw out a few can openers. Now I’ve had a Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch can opener for about three years. You can get one for $29.92 at Walmart. It is truly worth the money in my opinion. Just so you know, at first I thought it was broken! It opens the cans on the side not the top. It is worth trying, if you don’t like it you can always return it at Walmart.
Reader tips
Dr. Desiree D’Angelo Donovan of Linwood, writes in to let Hugh O’Donnell know there is a nationwide shortage of canning jars. Erin KB wrote in to say she saw some at the Shore True Value Hardware.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98 for a 2-pound bag.
• Lucerne chunk or shredded 8-ounce cheese: $1.88.
• Avocados: 99 cents each.
• Maxwell House big can: $4.99 if you buy two or $5.99 for one.
• Barilla or Ronzoni pasta: $1.
• DeLallo San Marzano 28-ounce tomatoes: Buy one, get one free.
• Maggio 2-pound ricotta cheese: $3.99.
• Dozen bakery bagels: $5.
Turkey breast 4 to 7 pounds: 99 cents per pound.*
Grass-fed beef tenderloin for filet mignon: $8.99 per pound*
*- with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• Honeycrisp 2-pound bag of apples: $2.29.
• Family pack of boneless, skinless chicken breasts: $1.69 per pound.
• Fresh rack of lamb chops: $9.99 per pound.
• Large Hass avocados: 79 cents.
• Baker’s Corner pumpkin pie 30-ounce mix: $1.99.
• Pet hoodie Halloween costumes: $4.99.
• Skylite automatic umbrellas: $6.99.
ShopRite
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Celatano 12-ounce ravioli: 99 cents.
• Culinary Reserve claw crabmeat: $9.99 per pound.
• BelGioioso Fresh 1-pound mozzarella log: $3.99.
• RedPack 28-ounce tomatoes: $1.
• ShopRite 28-ounce imported organic tomatoes: Five for $5. Must buy five or $1.99 each.
• Kodak 20-pack AA or AAA batteries: $2.49.
Chock Full O’Nuts big can: $3.99. Limit four.
Sylvania halogen soft white four-pack of light bulbs: $1.49. Limit four.
* - with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Bag of Butterfinger or Baby Ruth fun-size bars are $1.99 at CVS. Mento’s mints or gum is buy one, get one free.
• Folgers 8-ounce Classic Roast instant coffee is $4.99 and the decaf is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Michaels has 40% off all Halloween apparel and accessories. Mix and match picture, shadow box, display table top and wall frames are buy one, get one free.
• All Halloween decor and light sets are half price at Rite Aid.
• Scotts Turf Builder Winterguard 14-pound 5,000 square foot fall lawn fertilizer is on sale for $25.98 at Home Depot until Thursday.
• Get two gallons of RV/Marine antifreeze for $7 at Ace Hardware.
• Your choice of three recliners for $249.99 each at Big Lots.
• Ladies tunic tops are $7 at Family Dollar. Ladies JustBe two-pack of leggings are $10.
• All Barbie You Can be Anything dolls and playsets are 15% off at Target. Women’s boots are buy one, get one free.
