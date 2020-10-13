Franny the Shopaholic: Protect house and renters with carbon monoxide detector at Aldi

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a good deal on four carbon monoxide detectors. I need them for my rental apartments. — Jack T., Egg Harbor Township

Dear Jack: This week at Aldi’s you can get a First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm for $14.99. By the way, a First Alert Worry Free Smoke detector is also $14.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a rollaway single bed that folds up for company. — Sylvia G., Atlantic City

Dear Sylvia: This week at Big Lots they have a Roll-Away Folding bed on sale for $109.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can any readers recommend a decent electric can opener? — Roger P.

Dear Roger: Over the years I have bought and threw out a few can openers. Now I’ve had a Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch can opener for about three years. You can get one for $29.92 at Walmart. It is truly worth the money in my opinion. Just so you know, at first I thought it was broken! It opens the cans on the side not the top. It is worth trying, if you don’t like it you can always return it at Walmart.

Reader tips