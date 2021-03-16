Franny the Shopaholic: Light up your outdoor patio with clear edison string lights

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a good deal on “edison” clear-looking string lights for an outside screened-in patio. — Barry L., Ventnor Heights

Dear Barry: This week, Michaels in Mays Landing has all lighting, including the clear-looking “edison” string lights for outside, half price. Target this week has them for $15. You also can find them at Kirklands, which is a few doors down from Michaels. Kirklands has sales, just check Kirklands.com before you go, to see if their lighting is on sale. You may make out the best at Walmart, which is right across the Black Horse Pike, also in Mays Landing.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please send the link you mentioned in your column last week regarding the Sam’s Club membership being free if you use your Discover card. Thanks. — Tom Dye

Dear Tom: The link for using your Discover card to buy a Sam’s Club membership for $45 and then get a $45 credit back on your Discover Card, which is good until April 30, can be found at doctorofcredit.com/ discover-buy-sams-club-membership-45-and-get-45-or-25-back.