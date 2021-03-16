Franny the Shopaholic: Light up your outdoor patio with clear edison string lights

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a good deal on “edison” clear-looking string lights for an outside screened-in patio. — Barry L., Ventnor Heights
Dear Barry: This week, Michaels in Mays Landing has all lighting, including the clear-looking “edison” string lights for outside, half price. Target this week has them for $15. You also can find them at Kirklands, which is a few doors down from Michaels. Kirklands has sales, just check Kirklands.com before you go, to see if their lighting is on sale. You may make out the best at Walmart, which is right across the Black Horse Pike, also in Mays Landing.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please send the link you mentioned in your column last week regarding the Sam’s Club membership being free if you use your Discover card. Thanks. — Tom Dye
Dear Tom: The link for using your Discover card to buy a Sam’s Club membership for $45 and then get a $45 credit back on your Discover Card, which is good until April 30, can be found at doctorofcredit.com/ discover-buy-sams-club-membership-45-and-get-45-or-25-back.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find me a vacuum cleaner for my tile floors that really picks up well and is cordless. — Heather McDonald
Dear Heather: Well, I can tell you what brands not to get! Dirt Devil doesn’t work great and does not hold a charge very long, which I bought to replace my Eureka which was just as bad. There is a Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless hard floor vacuum mop on sale at Target this week for $79.99. Honestly, a shop vac works great, if they only made a cordless one.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• 2-pound bag of yellow onions: $1.
• Boneless sirloin steak: $4.99 per pound.
• 10-ounce bag of collard greens or kale: $1.
• Pepperidge Farm 6.6- to 8-ounce Goldfish: 99 cents.
• Head of iceberg lettuce: $1.
• 3-pound bag of Russet potatoes: $1.
• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
• Ellio’s 9-slice pizza: $2.50.
• Signature Farms corned beef points: $1.69 per pound. Limit one offer.*
• Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $3.99. Limit one.*
• Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.99. Limit one.*
• Signature Select pasta: Two for $1. Limit two offers.*
* with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• JP O’Reilly’s flat cut corned beef brisket: $2.99 per pound.
• San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
• Italian Village 12-ounce ravioli: 88 cents.
• Biazzo 2-pound ricotta: $2.99.
• Caulipower Pizza: $3.99.
• Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $5.99.
• Fresh tilapia fillet: $3.99 per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit 4.*
• ShopRite 8-ounce chunk cheese: $1.49. Limit 4.*
• 5-pound box of Imported Matzos: $1.99. Limit 4.*
• Chex Mix or Bugles: 89 cents. Limit 1.*
• Ajax 14-ounce dish detergent: 74 cents. Limit 1.*
* with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Cafe Bustelo or Pilon 1.75-ounce instant coffee is two for $5 at CVS. Cafe La Llave 10-ounce espresso tin is $2.49.
• DiGiorno 12-inch pizzas are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $4.88.
• All Master’s Touch and Fine Touch artists supplies are half price at Hobby Lobby.
• All spring lanterns and all spring garlands are half price at Michaels.
• Tide Simply 31-ounce liquid laundry detergent is $1.95 at Family Dollar with your Family Dollar $1 coupon. On March 30, get $5 off your purchase of $25.
• Patio rugs are $49 at Big Lots. A Rockwood park bench is $99.99.
• TCL Roku 65-inch UHD HDR TV is on sale for $449.99 at Target.
• Today is the last day to get an Oxgenics curved brushed nickel 1.8 GPM 3-spray rain shower head on sale for $49.98 at Lowe’s.
• Thursday is the last day to get Scotts Turf Builder 1.5-cubic feet lawn soil for $7.97 at Home Depot.
• Kingsford 16-pound bag of charcoal is $10 at Dollar General with your $2 Dollar General digital coupon. On March 30, get $5 off your purchase of $25.
