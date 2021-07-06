Franny the Shopaholic: Keep out the sun, add privacy with outdoor rollup blind from Boscov's

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on a dehydrator, unless you buy it for me! LOL. — Dominic D'Angelo, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Dominic: LOL! The lowest priced one I could find is at Kohl's on sale for $29.99. It is a Dash SmartStore Dehydrator. It has 38 ratings totaling 3.5 stars.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Trying to find a reasonable outdoor rollup blind for my porch. About 10 foot long will work. — Patty Y.
Dear Patty: This week at Boscov's they have on sale a Solstice or Veranda indoor/outdoor rollup blind. The 10- by 8-foot long one is one sale for $31.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Here is a hard one for you. I am trying to find outdoor children holding a a glass jar with fireflies in it and it lights up. Let's see how good you are! — Marykay Wells
Dear Marykay: Get Kids with Solar Fireflies Garden Statues in cold cast ceramic at Lakeside.com for $16.99 each. You can also call them at 847-444-3150.
Readers' tips
Joe Fraone wrote in to let Anita D. of Wildwood know he has a car service and can transport you from Wildwood to Atlantic City airport. He also wrote in that he is reasonable. Call Joe at 609-412-0351. (FYI: I used to work with Joe, so I know he's a good guy)
Steals of the week
Acme
• 1-pound Premio sausage: $3.50.
• Cape Cod Kettle Chips or Snyder's family-size pretzels: $3.
• Value pack chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.
• Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.
• Italian Village frozen pasta: Half price.
• Post cereal (limited assortment): 99 cents. Limit one.*
• Kingsford 12- to 16-pound Matchlight instant charcoal briquets: $8.99. Limit one.*
• 1 pound of cherries: $1.99. Limit three pounds.*
• Seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.*
• Blackberries six ounces: 99 cents. Limit one.*
• Edy's 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*
• Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.88. Limit two.*
• Keebler Club or Townhouse crackers: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Betty Crocker frosting or cake mix: 99 cents.
• Irish Spring three-pack soap: $1.99.
• Breakstone 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Fabuloso 16.9-ounce cleaner: 99 cents.
• Smart Ones Classics: $2.
• Hungry Man dinners: $1.99.
• Good n' Fun triple flavor dog treats: Half price.
• Nature Made vitamins: Half price.
• Mangos: Three for $1.99.
• Bumble Bee 5-ounce solid white albacore tuna: 10 cans for $8.80.*
• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit one.*
• Six pints of blueberries: $7.99. Limit one offer.*
• Haagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's ice cream: Three for $6. Limit one offer.*
• Arm & Hammer or Arrid XX deodarants: 99 cents. Limit one.*
• General Mills large size cereal (limited assortment): Four for $5. Limit one offer.*
• Bowl & Basket 36-pack of K-cups: Two for $10. Limit one offer.*
• Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: 99 cents. Limit four*
• Chock Full O' Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
• Colgate 4.8-ounce Total Advances Whitening toothpaste: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Thompson's 1.2-gallon WaterSeal is $17.99 at True Value Hardware.
• Studio His and Hers wedding merchandise is half price at Hobby Lobby.
• Family Chef 18.5-inch backyard grill or a 48-ounce Igloo cooler is $25 each at Family Dollar. On Saturday, save $5 off a $25 purchase with your SmartCoupon.
• Get a Perfect Hose Deluxe at Boscov's. It is 100 feet, regularly $44.99, on sale for $29.99. (It is that soft green fabric type.)
• Coleman portable camping chairs are on sale at Target for $24.99.
• Post or Quaker cereals are $1.88 at Walgreens. Blue Almonds are buy one, get one free.
• Gold Emblem 12-ounce coffee or 12-pack Kcups are two for $9 at CVS.
• Captain Crunch, Life or Fruity Pebbles are three for $6 at Dollar General. On Saturday, save $5 off your $25 purchase.
• Today is the last day to get a Char-Broil five-burner gas grill on sale for $199 at Lowe's.
• Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are half price at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.