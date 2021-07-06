 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franny the Shopaholic: Keep out the sun, add privacy with outdoor rollup blind from Boscov's
0 comments
FRANNY THE SHOPAHOLIC

Franny the Shopaholic: Keep out the sun, add privacy with outdoor rollup blind from Boscov's

  • 0

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on a dehydrator, unless you buy it for me! LOL. — Dominic D'Angelo, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Dominic: LOL! The lowest priced one I could find is at Kohl's on sale for $29.99. It is a Dash SmartStore Dehydrator. It has 38 ratings totaling 3.5 stars.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Trying to find a reasonable outdoor rollup blind for my porch. About 10 foot long will work. — Patty Y.

Dear Patty: This week at Boscov's they have on sale a Solstice or Veranda indoor/outdoor rollup blind. The 10- by 8-foot long one is one sale for $31.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Here is a hard one for you. I am trying to find outdoor children holding a a glass jar with fireflies in it and it lights up. Let's see how good you are! — Marykay Wells

Dear Marykay: Get Kids with Solar Fireflies Garden Statues in cold cast ceramic at Lakeside.com for $16.99 each. You can also call them at 847-444-3150.

Readers' tips

Joe Fraone wrote in to let Anita D. of Wildwood know he has a car service and can transport you from Wildwood to Atlantic City airport. He also wrote in that he is reasonable. Call Joe at 609-412-0351. (FYI: I used to work with Joe, so I know he's a good guy)

Steals of the week

Acme

• 1-pound Premio sausage: $3.50.

• Cape Cod Kettle Chips or Snyder's family-size pretzels: $3.

• Value pack chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs: 99 cents per pound.

• Smithfield 1-pound bacon: $4.99.

• Italian Village frozen pasta: Half price.

• Post cereal (limited assortment): 99 cents. Limit one.*

• Kingsford 12- to 16-pound Matchlight instant charcoal briquets: $8.99. Limit one.*

• 1 pound of cherries: $1.99. Limit three pounds.*

• Seedless watermelon: $3.99. Limit one.*

• Blackberries six ounces: 99 cents. Limit one.*

• Edy's 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*

• Lucerne 6- to 8-ounce shredded cheese: $1.88. Limit two.*

• Keebler Club or Townhouse crackers: $1.99. Limit four.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

• Betty Crocker frosting or cake mix: 99 cents.

• Irish Spring three-pack soap: $1.99.

• Breakstone 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.

• Fabuloso 16.9-ounce cleaner: 99 cents.

• Smart Ones Classics: $2.

• Hungry Man dinners: $1.99.

• Good n' Fun triple flavor dog treats: Half price.

• Nature Made vitamins: Half price.

• Mangos: Three for $1.99.

• Bumble Bee 5-ounce solid white albacore tuna: 10 cans for $8.80.*

• Jimmy Dean 12-ounce bacon: $1.99. Limit one.*

• Six pints of blueberries: $7.99. Limit one offer.*

• Haagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's ice cream: Three for $6. Limit one offer.*

• Arm & Hammer or Arrid XX deodarants: 99 cents. Limit one.*

• General Mills large size cereal (limited assortment): Four for $5. Limit one offer.*

• Bowl & Basket 36-pack of K-cups: Two for $10. Limit one offer.*

• Tree Ripe 52-ounce orange juice: 99 cents. Limit four*

• Chock Full O' Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*

• Colgate 4.8-ounce Total Advances Whitening toothpaste: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• Thompson's 1.2-gallon WaterSeal is $17.99 at True Value Hardware.

• Studio His and Hers wedding merchandise is half price at Hobby Lobby.

• Family Chef 18.5-inch backyard grill or a 48-ounce Igloo cooler is $25 each at Family Dollar. On Saturday, save $5 off a $25 purchase with your SmartCoupon.

• Get a Perfect Hose Deluxe at Boscov's. It is 100 feet, regularly $44.99, on sale for $29.99. (It is that soft green fabric type.)

• Coleman portable camping chairs are on sale at Target for $24.99.

• Post or Quaker cereals are $1.88 at Walgreens. Blue Almonds are buy one, get one free.

• Gold Emblem 12-ounce coffee or 12-pack Kcups are two for $9 at CVS.

• Captain Crunch, Life or Fruity Pebbles are three for $6 at Dollar General. On Saturday, save $5 off your $25 purchase.

• Today is the last day to get a Char-Broil five-burner gas grill on sale for $199 at Lowe's.

• Outdoor chairs, tables, umbrellas and gazebos are half price at Rite Aid.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News