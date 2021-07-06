Franny the Shopaholic: Keep out the sun, add privacy with outdoor rollup blind from Boscov's

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal on a dehydrator, unless you buy it for me! LOL. — Dominic D'Angelo, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Dominic: LOL! The lowest priced one I could find is at Kohl's on sale for $29.99. It is a Dash SmartStore Dehydrator. It has 38 ratings totaling 3.5 stars.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Trying to find a reasonable outdoor rollup blind for my porch. About 10 foot long will work. — Patty Y.

Dear Patty: This week at Boscov's they have on sale a Solstice or Veranda indoor/outdoor rollup blind. The 10- by 8-foot long one is one sale for $31.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Here is a hard one for you. I am trying to find outdoor children holding a a glass jar with fireflies in it and it lights up. Let's see how good you are! — Marykay Wells

Dear Marykay: Get Kids with Solar Fireflies Garden Statues in cold cast ceramic at Lakeside.com for $16.99 each. You can also call them at 847-444-3150.

