Franny the Shopaholic: Get bifocal sunglasses for $12.95 at Walmart

Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I'm looking for sunglasses that have the bifocal in them. I have previously purchased them from CVS but haven't seen them for a few years. They were available like other "readers" with the different strength bifocal, 1.5, 2.0 and so on. I think they were around $20. Can you help? — Karen

Dear Karen: Walmart sells a double pack of women's cat eye style bifocal sunglasses for $12.95. They come in 1.00 up to 3.00 strength. FYI: If you are a customer of Horizon Eye Care, they will take your old glasses and dip them for you into sunglasses. It's great if your prescription hasn't changed too much.

Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I am searching for Reynolds Wrap nonstick pan lining paper. It is foil on one side and parchment paper on the other. Cost is usually about $1.98 for a 30-square-foot roll. According to the website it has not been discontinued, however I have only been able to find it on eBay for $100. I’m hoping you can help me locate some locally at a reasonable price. — Kathy, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Kathy: Target carries Reynolds Wrap nonstick aluminum foil in a 50 square-foot roll for $3.59. Walmart carries a two-pack of Reynolds nonstick parchment paper for $18.24.