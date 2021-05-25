Franny the Shopaholic: Get bifocal sunglasses for $12.95 at Walmart

Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I'm looking for sunglasses that have the bifocal in them. I have previously purchased them from CVS but haven't seen them for a few years. They were available like other "readers" with the different strength bifocal, 1.5, 2.0 and so on. I think they were around $20. Can you help? — Karen
Dear Karen: Walmart sells a double pack of women's cat eye style bifocal sunglasses for $12.95. They come in 1.00 up to 3.00 strength. FYI: If you are a customer of Horizon Eye Care, they will take your old glasses and dip them for you into sunglasses. It's great if your prescription hasn't changed too much.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: I am searching for Reynolds Wrap nonstick pan lining paper. It is foil on one side and parchment paper on the other. Cost is usually about $1.98 for a 30-square-foot roll. According to the website it has not been discontinued, however I have only been able to find it on eBay for $100. I’m hoping you can help me locate some locally at a reasonable price. — Kathy, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Kathy: Target carries Reynolds Wrap nonstick aluminum foil in a 50 square-foot roll for $3.59. Walmart carries a two-pack of Reynolds nonstick parchment paper for $18.24.
Dear Franny the Shopaholic: Can you find for me children's size (about 6- and 8-year-old) swim vest to take my grandkids on a boat ride. Please not too crazy in price. — Mom Mom
Dear Mom Mom: This week at Dollar General you can get a swim vest or trainer for $12.
Reader tip
Gloria DiAntonio wrote in to let Single Mom know her neighbor in Egg Harbor Township collects golf balls and sells them at 200 balls for $40. His phone is 609-927-2912.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $6.99 per pound.
• Nabisco family-size Oreo cookies: Buy one, get one free.
• Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: $1.
• Extra Jumbo Red Argentine 16- to 20-count shrimp in 2-pound bag: $16.
• Primo or Botto's 14- to 16-ounce Italian sausage: $3.99.
• Sabrett or Hebrew National beef franks: Buy one, get one free.
• Fage 16-ounce sour cream: 99 cents. Limit one.*
• Cherries: $1.48 per pound. Limit three pounds.*
• Seedless watermelon: $3.98. Limit one.*
• Breyers 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Lindsay Italian water ice: 99 cents.
• Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen: Half price.
• Blue Buffalo cat or dog food: 33% off.
• Chock Full O'Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99.
• Soft Soap 50-ounce hand soap refill: Half price.
• Almay cosmetics: 33% off.
• Off personal repellents: $4.79.
• London Broil top round twin pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit one pack.*
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.77. Limit four.*
• Fresh corn on the cob: 19 cents. Limit 12.*
• DiGiorno traditional or stuffed crust single serve pizza: 99 cents. Limit four.*
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
• Green Mountain or McCafe 32-count K-cups: $9.99. Limit four.*
• Heinz 38-ounce ketchup: Two for $4. Limit one offer.*
Tips
• All Broyhill mattresses and furniture are 20% off at Big Lots.
• Get outdoor folding quad chairs, regularly $15, on sale for $10 at Dollar General.
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
• Beach towels, regularly $11.99, are on sale for $4.99 at Boscov's. A Dirt Devil Power Express Lite Stick vacuum is on sale for $39.99.
• Earthgro wood mulch 1.5 cubic foot bags are five for $10 at Home Depot.
• Ninja 5-in-1 indoor grill with 4-quart air fryer, regularly $274.99, is on sale for $189.99 at Macys.
• Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, regularly $199.99, on sale for $159.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Don't forget your 20% off coupon, making your cost $128.
• Blue Diamond almonds are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.
• Perennials 2.5-quart containers are three for $12 at Lowe's.
• Garden decor and planters are half price at Rite Aid. Spend $40 and save $10 with the coupon in the store's sale ad.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.