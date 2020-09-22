Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My Farberware stand mixer broke after 25 long years of making cookies and cakes. Can you help me find another stand mixer like Cuisinart or Kitchenaid? — Barbara & Russ Pillsbury, Willingboro
Dear Barbara & Russ: Walmart.com has a Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer seventh generation 5.8-quart 6-speed with a tilt head, stainless steel bowl, beater and dough hook in black for $108.99. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t seem to find Aunt Jemima whole-wheat pancake mix at our ShopRite or Walmart anymore. Does anyone carry it, or was it discontinued? — Tony, Manahawkin
Dear Tony: If you go to auntjemima.com, it has a link to buy it. The link takes you to Walmart, but at Walmart it says it is out of stock. So I don’t think it is discontinued because it is still on the website. Ask the store managers at Walmart or ShopRite if they can get it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a white storage cabinet to store a bunch of crafts. I have quite a bit and run out of closet space. — Gerry L., Somers Point
Dear Gerry: This week at Boscov’s they have a Farmington Storage Cabinet in Weathered Oak or Ivy Oak finish, regularly $299.99 on sale for $199.99. Check Ikea.com. They have quite a few in white starting at $89. The closet one is in South Philadelphia on Columbus Blvd/Delaware Avenue.
Reader Tips
Anne C. wrote in to let Maryanne P. know that the ShopRite in Somers Point has Revlon Color Silk and that Walmart in Mays Landing sells many shades for $2.68 every day. Theresa Meeker also wrote in to say Somers Point ShopRite had Light Golden Brown last week on sale, two for $6.
Can You Help?
Patty Doyle of Northfield is looking for someone to re-cover her Queen Anne style chairs.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Bottom round, rump, chuck, eye round or boneless shoulder roasts: 40% off.
• 4-pound bag of 26- to 30-count extra large shrimp: $19.96.
• Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
• Lean Cuisine or SELECT Entrees: $2.
• Large pumpkins: $6.
• Habbersett or Rapa 1-pound scrapple: $2.50.
Aldi
• 3-pound bag of gala apples: $1.49.
• Baker’s Corner white or butterscotch 11- to 12-ounce morsels: $1.19.
• Specially Selected 100% pure maple syrup in a 12.5-ounce bottle: $5.55.
• Appleton Farms Premium sliced 1-pound bacon: $2.99.
• SOHL Furniture writing desk: $69.99.
• Chophouse rub-seasoned beef ribeye steak: $3.99 for an 8-ounce steak.
• Boneless skinless family pack of chicken thighs: $1.69 per pound.
ShopRite
• Premium fresh Atlantic salmon fillet: $7.99 per pound.
• Tree Ripe Grove Select 52-ounce orange or apple juice: $1.49.
• ShopRite 4-pound bag of granulated sugar: $1.74.
• Lender bagels or Hanover soft pretzels: $1.49 each.
• Herr’s pretzels or Wise snacks: $1.99 each.
• Bowl & Basket 5-pound bag of flour: $1.19.
• Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $5.99.
Tips
• Folgers Classic Bonus 33.9-ounce size coffee is $5.99 at Save A Lot. Green seedless grapes are $1.39 per pound.
• Post Honey Bunches of Oats or Kellogg’s Raisin Bran cereals are $1.99 each at CVS. Maxwell House 30.65-ounce Wake Up Roast coffee or McCafe 12-pack Kcups are $4.99 each.
• Tide Simply in 31- to 34-ounce bottles is $1.95 with your Dollar General digital coupon and regular Tide 31- to 40-ounce bottle with your Dollar General digital coupon is $2.95 at Dollar General.
• Join Circle Offer at Target.com for free and get 20% off apparel, shoes and accessories for the family and 30% off Halloween costumes and accessories.
• Mens LEE Jeans or LEE Extreme Motion Jeans, regularly $58 to $62, are on sale for $27.99 at Boscov’s.
• Bed Bath & Beyond has 25% off tablecloths and runners, plus an additional 20% off with your coupon.
• Upholstered barstools in 24- or 29-inch sizes are $59.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Folgers Classic Roast Instant 8-ounce coffee is $5.99 and their 8-ounce decaf is $6.99 at Walgreens.
• Get a $5 BonusCash (that is how it is printed) on Hulu or Netflix gift cards at Rite Aid.
• Luvs Jumbo pack of diapers is two for $11 with your Family Dollar digital coupon at Family Dollar.
• All craft pumpkins are 60% off at Michaels.
• DeWalt 20-volt MAX lithium-ion drill & impact driver kit is on sale at Ace Hardware for $179.99, plus get a free $89.99 20-volt MAX LED jobsite spotlight.
