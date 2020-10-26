 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franny the Shopaholic: Get a good night's sleep with a weighted blanket from ShopRite or Target
0 comments

Franny the Shopaholic: Get a good night's sleep with a weighted blanket from ShopRite or Target

  • 0

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friends tell me to try a weighted blanket to sleep with. I always have trouble sleeping. Any deals on these types of blankets? — Marlene T., Wildwood

Dear Marlene: Join the club! I just read pistachios before bed help you sleep. ShopRite has a Madison Luxury Home 15-pound, 48- by 72-inch weighted blanket on sale half price for $19.99. Target has a Threshold 55- by 80-inch micro plush weighted blanket on sale for $59.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Now that it is starting to get chilly, can you find a bargain radiator-style electric heater for my garage/workshop? — Christopher

Dear Christopher: Get a Steelton Oil Filled Radiator Heater for $29.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a wallet-type iPhone 7 plus phone holder for me. The phone stores are so expensive. — Jessica K., Manahawkin

Dear Jessica: There are so many very resonable ones on Ebay.com. I emailed you a link for a leather one in your choice of five colors for $8.79 with free shipping.

Reader tips

• Ren’e Geyer wrote in to tell Georgina Gaughran to write to Abes at Books.com. Ren’e said it is a wonderful source for books. Barbara Hood wrote in to tell Georgina to try Hooked on Books at 3405 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood, or phone 609-729-1132. Mike Ruccolo, of Vineland, wrote in to let Georgina know “Christmas in July” is a very rare book. Very few copies were printed. Mike found two copies on Amazon for $300 each, and another at $700.

• Nancy, of Atlantic City, wrote in to let Hugh O’Donnell know she found canning jars in the spice aisle at ShopRite in Somers Point.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Lancaster Brand T-Bone or Porterhouse steak: $6.99 per pound.

• Extra large frozen 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98 per 2-pound bag.

• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.

• Post or Quaker cereals (limited assortment): $1.88.

• Fritos corn chips or Tostitos tortilla chips: Three for $6. Must buy 3. Limit one offer.

• Crest 4.2- to 4.6-ounce toothpaste: $1.

• Lay’s Stax potato crisps: $1.

Vintage 33.8-ounce seltzer: Five for $2. *

Snuggle 80-count fabric sheets or 32-ounce liquid: $1.99. *

All 40-ounce laundry detergent or pacs 16-19 count: $1.99. *

Case of DeerPark bottled water: Three for $8. *

* with your Acme digital coupon.

Aldi

• 3-pound bag Honey Crisp apples: $2.29.

• Kirkwood 48-ounce boneless turkey breast: $8.99.

• USDA Black Angus beef chuck roast: $3.99 per pound.

• Family pack split chicken breasts: 99 cents per pound.

• Mama Cozzi’s 16-inch five cheese pizza: $3.99.

• Golf style umbrellas: $8.99.

ShopRite

• Ellio’s 27-slice pizza: $5.99.

• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.

• Nivea lotion: $2.99.

• Capatriti 16-ounce extra virgin olive oil: Two for $3. Must buy two.

• Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $2.99.

• Red Pack 28-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents.

• Instant Pot 8 quart: $69.99.

Dannon Greek 5.3-ounce yogurt: 12 for $8. *

Seedless red, green or black grapes: 99 cents per pound. *

Sparkling Ice 16-ounce flavored water with caffeine: Free. *

Folgers 10.3- to 11.5-ground coffee: $1.49. *

* with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• 100-pack of Donut Cafe K-cups are $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A five-pack of SlimFast Keto Meal Bars are $4.99.

• Disney Princess Shimmering Song Rapunzel doll or the Rapunzel children’s dress are both on sale for $17.99 each at Target.

• Buy a bag of Hershey, Nestle, Mars, Skittles or Starburst fun-size bars and get one free at CVS.

• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.50 at Family Dollar. Folgers 25.1-ounce Country Roast is also $5.50.

• Fun Size bags of candy or gum are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

• Home wall frames, shadow boxes and display cases by Studio Decor are buy one, get one free at Michaels.

• On Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off at Dollar General.

• Big Lot’s entire stock of toys are half price through Saturday. Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee is $5.

• Two cases of Big Win bottled water are $5 at Rite Aid.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Lancaster Brand T-Bone or Porterhouse steak: $6.99 per pound.

• Extra large frozen 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98 per 2-pound bag.

• Entenmann's full line: Half price.

• Post or Quaker cereals (limited assortment): $1.88.

• Fritos corn chips or Tostitos tortilla chips: Three for $6. Must buy 3. Limit one offer.

• Crest 4.2- to 4.6-ounce toothpaste: $1.

• Lay's Stax potato crisps: $1.

• Vintage 33.8-ounce seltzer: Five for $2.*

• Snuggle 80-count fabric sheets or 32-ounce liquid: $1.99.*

• All 40-ounce laundry detergent or Pacs 16-19 count: $1.99.*

• Case of DeerPark bottled water: Three for $8.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

Aldi

• 3-pound bag Honey Crisp apples: $2.29.

• Kirkwood 48-ounce boneless turkey breast: $8.99.

• USDA Black Angus beef chuck roast: $3.99 per pound.

• Family pack split chicken breasts: 99 cents per pound.

• Mama Cozzi's 16-inch five cheese pizza: $3.99.

• Golf style umbrellas: $8.99.

ShopRite

• Ellio's 27-slice pizza: $5.99.

• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.

• Nivea Lotion: $2.99.

• Capatriti 16-ounce extra virgin olive oil: Two for $3. Must buy two.

• Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $2.99.

• Red Pack 28-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents.

• Instant Pot 8 quart: $69.99.

• Danon Greek 5.3-ounce yogurt: 12 for $8.*

• Seedless red, green or black grapes: 99 cents per pound.*

• Sparkling Ice 16-ounce flavored water with caffeine: Free.*

• Folgers 10.3- to 11.5-ground coffee: $1.49.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• 100-pack of Donut Cafe K-cups are $19.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet. A five-pack of SlimFast Keto Meal Bars are $4.99.

• Disney Princess Shimmering Song Rapunzel doll or the Rapunzel children's dress are both on sale for $17.99 each at Target.

• Buy a bag of Hershey, Nestle, Mars, Skittles or Starburst fun size bars and get one free at CVS.

• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.50 at Family Dollar. Folgers 25.1-ounce Country Roast is also $5.50.

• Fun Size bags of candy or gum are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

• Home wall frames, shadow boxes and display cases by Studio Decor are buy one, get one free at Michaels.

• On Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off at Dollar General.

• Big Lot's entire stock of toys are half price through Saturday. Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee is $5.

• Two cases of Big Win bottled water are $5 at Rite Aid.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News