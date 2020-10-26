Franny the Shopaholic: Get a good night's sleep with a weighted blanket from ShopRite or Target

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friends tell me to try a weighted blanket to sleep with. I always have trouble sleeping. Any deals on these types of blankets? — Marlene T., Wildwood

Dear Marlene: Join the club! I just read pistachios before bed help you sleep. ShopRite has a Madison Luxury Home 15-pound, 48- by 72-inch weighted blanket on sale half price for $19.99. Target has a Threshold 55- by 80-inch micro plush weighted blanket on sale for $59.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Now that it is starting to get chilly, can you find a bargain radiator-style electric heater for my garage/workshop? — Christopher

Dear Christopher: Get a Steelton Oil Filled Radiator Heater for $29.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a wallet-type iPhone 7 plus phone holder for me. The phone stores are so expensive. — Jessica K., Manahawkin

Dear Jessica: There are so many very resonable ones on Ebay.com. I emailed you a link for a leather one in your choice of five colors for $8.79 with free shipping.

Reader tips