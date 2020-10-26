Franny the Shopaholic: Get a good night's sleep with a weighted blanket from ShopRite or Target

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friends tell me to try a weighted blanket to sleep with. I always have trouble sleeping. Any deals on these types of blankets? — Marlene T., Wildwood
Dear Marlene: Join the club! I just read pistachios before bed help you sleep. ShopRite has a Madison Luxury Home 15-pound, 48- by 72-inch weighted blanket on sale half price for $19.99. Target has a Threshold 55- by 80-inch micro plush weighted blanket on sale for $59.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Now that it is starting to get chilly, can you find a bargain radiator-style electric heater for my garage/workshop? — Christopher
Dear Christopher: Get a Steelton Oil Filled Radiator Heater for $29.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a wallet-type iPhone 7 plus phone holder for me. The phone stores are so expensive. — Jessica K., Manahawkin
Dear Jessica: There are so many very resonable ones on Ebay.com. I emailed you a link for a leather one in your choice of five colors for $8.79 with free shipping.
Reader tips
• Ren’e Geyer wrote in to tell Georgina Gaughran to write to Abes at Books.com. Ren’e said it is a wonderful source for books. Barbara Hood wrote in to tell Georgina to try Hooked on Books at 3405 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood, or phone 609-729-1132. Mike Ruccolo, of Vineland, wrote in to let Georgina know “Christmas in July” is a very rare book. Very few copies were printed. Mike found two copies on Amazon for $300 each, and another at $700.
• Nancy, of Atlantic City, wrote in to let Hugh O’Donnell know she found canning jars in the spice aisle at ShopRite in Somers Point.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Lancaster Brand T-Bone or Porterhouse steak: $6.99 per pound.
• Extra large frozen 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98 per 2-pound bag.
• Entenmann’s full line: Half price.
• Post or Quaker cereals (limited assortment): $1.88.
• Fritos corn chips or Tostitos tortilla chips: Three for $6. Must buy 3. Limit one offer.
• Crest 4.2- to 4.6-ounce toothpaste: $1.
• Lay’s Stax potato crisps: $1.
Vintage 33.8-ounce seltzer: Five for $2. *
Snuggle 80-count fabric sheets or 32-ounce liquid: $1.99. *
All 40-ounce laundry detergent or pacs 16-19 count: $1.99. *
Case of DeerPark bottled water: Three for $8. *
* with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• 3-pound bag Honey Crisp apples: $2.29.
• Kirkwood 48-ounce boneless turkey breast: $8.99.
• USDA Black Angus beef chuck roast: $3.99 per pound.
• Family pack split chicken breasts: 99 cents per pound.
• Mama Cozzi’s 16-inch five cheese pizza: $3.99.
• Golf style umbrellas: $8.99.
ShopRite
• Ellio’s 27-slice pizza: $5.99.
• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
• Nivea lotion: $2.99.
• Capatriti 16-ounce extra virgin olive oil: Two for $3. Must buy two.
• Premio 1-pound Italian sausage: $2.99.
• Red Pack 28-ounce canned tomatoes: 88 cents.
• Instant Pot 8 quart: $69.99.
Dannon Greek 5.3-ounce yogurt: 12 for $8. *
Seedless red, green or black grapes: 99 cents per pound. *
Sparkling Ice 16-ounce flavored water with caffeine: Free. *
Folgers 10.3- to 11.5-ground coffee: $1.49. *
* with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• 100-pack of Donut Cafe K-cups are $19.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A five-pack of SlimFast Keto Meal Bars are $4.99.
• Disney Princess Shimmering Song Rapunzel doll or the Rapunzel children’s dress are both on sale for $17.99 each at Target.
• Buy a bag of Hershey, Nestle, Mars, Skittles or Starburst fun-size bars and get one free at CVS.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.50 at Family Dollar. Folgers 25.1-ounce Country Roast is also $5.50.
• Fun Size bags of candy or gum are buy one, get one free at Walgreens.
• Home wall frames, shadow boxes and display cases by Studio Decor are buy one, get one free at Michaels.
• On Saturday, spend $25 and get $5 off at Dollar General.
• Big Lot’s entire stock of toys are half price through Saturday. Maxwell House 30.6-ounce coffee is $5.
• Two cases of Big Win bottled water are $5 at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
