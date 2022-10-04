Franny the Shopaholic: Charge cell phone with portable power bank

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We hope you can help us. We moved to Venice, Florida, but we lived in Maple Shade for many years and summered in Ocean City. We lost our power with Ian. Can you find where we can purchase cell phone pad chargers? The type you can charge and then just lay your phone on to charge a few times? — Patti & Jimmy Piccoli

Dear Patti & Jimmy: Go to your local Walmart and purchase a Portable Battery 8000mah with two extra charges for $9.98.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My kitchen has a nautical theme and I am trying to find plastic adult bibs with a lobster or a crab. Where can I find these? Thanks. — Patrick Strahan, Ocean City

Dear Patrick: Go to Etsy.com. There are so many to choose from starting at $17.99 for 10, including even a baby (in cloth, very cute) for $16. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You have helped me twice before and hope you can again. Looking for wontons. I have an appetizer recipe that calls for them. I have tried Acme in Court House and North Cape May, also ShopRite and Walmart. Look forward to Wednesdays and checking out your column. — Bonnie, North Cape May

Dear Bonnie: The ShopRite in Somers Point sells them in the vegetable aisle. Did you check with your grocery manager? There is an Asian market on the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville that sells them. Have you tried calling your local Chinese restaurant and asking them if you can purchase some from them? Just a thought.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Beef eye round roast: $4.99 per pound.

• Perdue Freshly Prepared Breaded Chicken: Buy one, get one free.

• Extra Jumbo 16- to 20-count 2-pound bag of shrimp: $17.98.

• Fresh Express lettuce kits: $3.

• Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies: $2.50.

• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream or Dipped Duos Bars: $2.50.

• Boneless New York strip steak: $12.99 per pound.

• Johnsonville smoked sausage links or ropes 12 to 14 ounces: $4.99 each.

• Entenmann's full line: $4.49.

• Signature Select 8-ounce instant coffee: $5.99.

• Signature Select 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee: $8.99.

• Perdue roaster chicken: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.*

• Eight-pound bag of naval oranges: $5. Limit one.*

• Signature Select 5-ounce albacore tuna in water: Limit one can.*

• Smithfield 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

• Cotton candy or gumdrop grapes: $2.99 per pound. Limit three pounds.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

• Boneless beef roast: 30% off.

• Bowl & Basket 13-ounce hazelnut spread: $1.99.

• Cafe El Coqui 8.8- to 8.83-ounce ground coffee: Three for $5. Must buy three.

• Maxwelll House 24.5- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $5.99. Limit four.*

• Ben & Jerry's 16-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Must buy two. Limit 4 offers.*

• Sauve body wash, shampoo or conditioner: 99 cents. Limit one.*

• Nabisco Chips Ahoy! cookies: Three for $7. Must buy three. Limit 4 offers.*

• Red, green or black seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit five pounds.**

• One gallon of Wesson oil: $7.99. Limit one.**

• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99. Limit one.**

• ShopRite family pack of Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound. Limit one offer.**

• RayOVac eight-count AA or AAA batteries: $1.99. Limit four.**

• Chock Full O'Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.99. Limit one.**

• Colgate 8-ounce toothpaste: 79 cents. Limit one.**

• Dannon 5.3-ounce Greek yogurt: Ten for $8. Must buy 10. Limit one offer.**

*with your ShopRite digital coupons.

**with your ShopRite digital coupons and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

• Harbor Freight Tools have a Predator 1400-watt Super Quiet generator on sale for $419.99.

• Get a Instant Pot 6-quart pot for $49.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

• Men's Champion heavyweight fleece hoodies are on sale for half price for $29.99 at Boscov's.

• Get 10% off Halloween treats and toys for dogs and cats at Target.

• Folgers 22.6- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $7.99 with $1 bonus cash at Rite Aid.

• Halloween costumes, masks or decor are buy one, get one half price at CVS.

• Walgreens, Nature Made and Nature Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free (six and match) at Walgreens.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.