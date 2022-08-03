Franny helps find all of the best deals this week: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of a brushed gold bathroom faucet with an 8-inch spread. I seem to only find them between $80 and $100? Can you find something less expensive? — Jeanine T.

Dear Jeanine: Get a Glacier Bay 8-inch widespread bathroom faucet in matte gold for $50.85 at Home Depot.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: What happened to my favorite lotion? I can no longer find Lubriderm SPF15 locally. It is not available on Amazon and eBay prices are through the roof! What’s going on? Thanks for any help. Love your column in The Press of Atlantic City! — Christine Daisey, Linwood

Dear Christine: According to the Lubriderm website, only CVS sells it. A 16-ounce bottle is $9.29. CVS also sells a knock-off brand for $6.59 with buy one, get one 40% off called Beauty 360.

Reader tips

Nancy of Atlantic City wrote in to let our readers know that one of the DeLallo jars of bruschetta that was dated June 2024 got mold on the top after she refrigerated half of it. She said the same happened on a second jar. Nancy wrote to the company, and the email she received from them stated “that happens” and to just throw it out. She thought your readers would like to know they offered her nothing.

Can you help?

Clara Thomas, of Wildwood Crest, is looking for a custom-made picnic table. She bought one that she loves a couple of years ago from Sean Fitzpatrick on Ocean Heights Avenue. Clara can no longer find him and hopes someone knows of him. Get in touch with her at clara_thomas@comcast.net.

Steals of the week

Acme

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Buy one, get one free.

Gatorade 20-ounce 8-packs: Two for $12.

Lay’s or Lay’s kettle chips: Buy two, get two free. (Really? Who needs four bags? Why can’t it just be one bag at half price?)

Blu or Eastern Cove 1-pound lump crab meat: $18.99.

Peaches, nectarines, red or black plums: $2.99 per pound.

Entenmann’s full line: half price.

Sugardale 1-pound bacon: $4.99. Limit three.*

Two-pound bag of clementines: $2.49. Limit one.*

Signature Select 24-ounce pasta sauce: 99 cents. Limit one.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $4.49. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Flat-iron steak: $5.99 per pound.

Peaches, plums and nectarines: $1.99 per pound.

Live 1- to 1.25-pound lobsters: $8.99.

Carolina 20-pound bag of rice: $7.99.

Smart Ones classic favorites: $1.77.

Panera 16-ounce soup cups: $2.99.

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price.

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream or novelties: Two for $6. Limit four offers.*

Colgate Optic White toothpaste: $1.99. Limit one.*

Blue Diamond 14- to 16-ounce almonds: $5.99. Limit one.*

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $10.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Get 25% off Boscov’s entire stock of Keurig K-cups and Boston’s Best coffee pods. Gildan men’s ultra cotton T-shirts regularly $10 are on sale for $3.99.

Canvas prints, blankets, acrylic prints, metal prints, yard signs, banners, pillows and framed prints are half price at Rite Aid.

One gallon of Spectracide Bug Stop home insect control is on sale at Home Depot for $6.97.

All kids shoes are buy one, get one half price at Target. All women’s graphic clothing is 20% off.

All patio furniture is 33% off at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. A 6-pack of 12-ounce Gatorade is $3.49. A 3-pack of reading glasses is $3.29.

Tide Simply laundry detergent is four bottles for $9 at Walgreens. Qunol vitamins are buy one, get one free.

Gold Emblem Deluxe mixed nuts are buy one, get one half price at CVS.