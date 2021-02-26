Franklin Bank CEO Mark Edwards hits 40th year career mark

Franklin Bank President and CEO Mark V. Edwards celebrated his 40th work anniversary recently, according to the bank’s board of directors.

Edwards began his career at Franklin as an accountant in March 1981 and advanced through the ranks, resulting in the recent appointment in April 2020.

In addition, Edwards serves on the Salem Community College Foundation Board and is president of the Lawnside Cemetery in Woodstown. He is a member of the Philadelphia Chapter of Financial Managers Society Inc. and an active member of the Salem County Chamber of Commerce.

“Mark has not only demonstrated strong knowledge and skills, but also a deep commitment to the success of Franklin Bank. He has taken these experiences and established himself as extraordinary leader,” said board Chairman Peter B. Contini.