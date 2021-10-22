FRANK X. BALLES

Party: Republican
Age: 59
Residence: Egg Harbor Township
Political message: Born and raised in the county, he spent more than 32 years in law enforcement protecting the community, including as County Sheriff. He transitioned into municipal government serving on Egg Harbor Township Committee then as a commissioner. He has the experience on all levels to continue to bring Atlantic County out of the pandemic.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.