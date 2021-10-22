 Skip to main content
FRANK X. BALLES
Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Egg Harbor Township

On September 23 2021, at Stockton University's Galloway campus, the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsor a debate among Atlantic County Commission Candidates. Candidate for at-large commissioner Frank Balles (R).

Political message: Born and raised in the county, he spent more than 32 years in law enforcement protecting the community, including as County Sheriff. He transitioned into municipal government serving on Egg Harbor Township Committee then as a commissioner. He has the experience on all levels to continue to bring Atlantic County out of the pandemic.

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

