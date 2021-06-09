Frank Basile

Which one of your activities or community service projects do you consider to be the most important?

I think what stands out to me is the amount of help I get to contribute to my community. A lot of the work I’ve done works with the community. And it is also just the teamwork, as well. I like working with other people, and it is just a really fun way to help other people.

What draws you to give back and volunteer as much as you do?

I just have a love of helping people. I like talking (and) getting along with others. I really just think, overall, just helping other people (and) helping them achieve their goals. Helping the community out, it is just really satisfying, and it makes it so much of a better place.

How has overcoming ADHD inspired you to be a catalyst to help others achieve their goals?