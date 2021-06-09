Frank Basile
Age: 18
High School: Cape May County Technical High School
Hometown: Wildwood Crest
Parents: Frank and Lori Basile
Community/school activities: Volunteer at Special Olympics; Boardwalk Basketball Classic; Seagull Classic; Greater Wildwood Little League; Wildwood Crest Beach Cleanup and Recreation Department of Wildwood Crest; National Honor society; public address announcer at school; president of student council
Post-high school plans: Plans to attend Atlantic Cape Community College and study hospitality management. Also pursuing pilot training at Big Sky Aviation in Millville.
Career goals: To earn a commercial pilot certificate, become an airplane pilot and, eventually, a captain at a major carrier.
Frank Basile took up flying lessons halfway through his eighth-grade year. Since that moment, it has been his goal to become a pilot. Basile also competes in Skills USA, a competition between tech schools and its broadcast news networks. He won a silver medal as a sophomore. Dealing with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Basile fought to overcome its limitations. Refusing to accept any accommodations he worked hard to overcome ADHD, and was declassified last year. Basile is dedicated to learning and bettering himself, becoming an inspiration for other students and teachers.
Which one of your activities or community service projects do you consider to be the most important?
I think what stands out to me is the amount of help I get to contribute to my community. A lot of the work I’ve done works with the community. And it is also just the teamwork, as well. I like working with other people, and it is just a really fun way to help other people.
What draws you to give back and volunteer as much as you do?
I just have a love of helping people. I like talking (and) getting along with others. I really just think, overall, just helping other people (and) helping them achieve their goals. Helping the community out, it is just really satisfying, and it makes it so much of a better place.
How has overcoming ADHD inspired you to be a catalyst to help others achieve their goals?
I feel like it is the reason why I have done a lot with my life, and why I am able to accomplish certain things. But it also helps me advocate for other kids that are going through what I am going through, and just to let them know that just because it’s hard for you to pay attention in class and you might be different from the other kids, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to not go any place in your life. You will succeed.
— Patrick Mulranen
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen