Francesca Russo, fencing Aug 3, 2021 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Francesca Russo, 25, Wayne Township, Passaic County, fencing. Finished sixth in women's team sabre. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Meet the 23 athletes from New Jersey competing at the Olympics 54 min ago There are 23 athletes who call New Jersey home who are competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following is a brief look at each of them: The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE