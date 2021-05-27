Fractured fairy tale musical to use Britney Spears music

Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”
The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”
The musical will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text.
“Once Upon a One More Time” begins performances at Sidney Harman Hall on Nov. 29. It represents a significant pivot for The Shakespeare Theatre Company, known for it's more stately offerings.
Usher album to come out this year: Usher has a confession — he's almost ready to release the sequel to his groundbreaking, epic 2004 album “Confessions."
The R&B star said Wednesday he plans to drop his highly anticipated project this year. The singer didn’t offer a definitive release date, but he expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.
Oscars set next show date for March 2022: Planning is already underway for the 94th Oscars, which will be held on March 27, 2022, the film academy and ABC said Thursday.
After a year of disruption, innovation and catastrophically low ratings, the Academy Awards are getting back to business as usual. The show will return to the Dolby Theatre for its ABC broadcast and the eligibility window will once again close at the end of the calendar year.
Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh's old home: The late Rush Limbaugh's radio syndicators said Thursday they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh's old time slot.
Premiere Radio Networks will offer their program on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. starting on June 21.
Travis, founder of the Outkick media company, has been hosting the Fox Sports Radio program, “Outkick the Coverage.” Sexton, a former CIA officer and counterterrorism expert, has his own show with Premiere.
Since Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17, Premiere has aired a series of guest hosts that also play archival footage of old Limbaugh programs.