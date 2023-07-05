Boy, this was a long weekend to grade. I believe it's the longest in the six years I've been doing this. When Independence Day has been on a Wednesday, I've just broken it out into the weekend before, the holiday and then the weekend after.

After digging through the archives and going off of memory, a B felt right.

It was pretty typical summertime weather at the shore, which is good news for the ever busy weekend. It was perfectly warm for the beach and the breezes were generally light (except on Sunday). Sure, there were showers and storms, but they either were brief or happened overnight. We only grade daytimes on this report card.

On the downside, smoke filled the air Friday, June 30. It was cool and cloudy on Saturday, which was the worst weekend day, in my opinion. Then, we had a breeze Sunday.

Grade point average so far: 3.0 (B)