 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four prescribed burns to happen in southeastern New Jersey Monday
0 comments

Four prescribed burns to happen in southeastern New Jersey Monday

Wharton State Forest Fire

In an undated previous photo, the state Forest Fire Service is fighting a wildfire in southern Burlington County near Batsto Village.

 Joe Martucci

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four South Jersey locations on Monday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

Two of the burns will take place in Cape May County. One will be at Belleplain State Forecast on the border of Upper Township and Dennis Township. The other will be in Upper Township in the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area. 

One burn will take place at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Maurice River Township. 

Meanwhile, one burn will take place in Atlantic County on unspecified federal land in Galloway. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Monday will be the seventh dry day in a row in the region. Sustained winds will be light, below 10 mph, for most of the day, while humidity values will hover around 25 percent. Expect more prescribed burns in the days ahead as a dramatic warmup in temperatures begins Tuesday and continues during the week, with dry weather. 

Wildfire 1963

1 of 3
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News