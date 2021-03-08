Four prescribed burns to happen in southeastern New Jersey Monday

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four South Jersey locations on Monday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.

Two of the burns will take place in Cape May County. One will be at Belleplain State Forecast on the border of Upper Township and Dennis Township. The other will be in Upper Township in the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area.

One burn will take place at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Maurice River Township.

Meanwhile, one burn will take place in Atlantic County on unspecified federal land in Galloway.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25 percent. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

