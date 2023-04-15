Four Press-area athletes - Xander Roberts-Bogin and Isaiah Davenport of Pleasantville High School; Ryan Taylor of Egg Harbor Township and Ryan Merlino of Oakcrest - won individual events at the Fast times at Cherokee track and field meet Saturday afternoon.
Roberts-Bogin won the 400-meter dash in 48.94 seconds. Davenport won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Taylor of Egg Harbor Township won the 1,600 run in 4:28.70. Merlino won the pole vault with a height of 14-6.
The meet featured many of South Jersey's top track and field athletes.