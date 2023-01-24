Founder of Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame retires

Cumberland County Women’s Hall of Fame founder Louise T. Bertacchi is retiring after nearly 14 years as president of the Board of Directors.

Bertacchi, who founded the Hall of Fame in 2007, is a former business owner with 40 years of experience in civic activities. She founded the Hall of Fame to recognize women in the county for their accomplishments and careers. The first women were inducted in 2009.

The Hall of Fame also developed a scholarship program for young women graduating high school in Cumberland County, awarding scholarships to 16 seniors pursuing higher education.

Replacing Bertacchi as president is Shelly Schneider, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, then joined the Board in 2016. Schneider has served as principal and later superintendent of the Millville School District, twice as interim president of Cumberland County College, has been a visiting professor at Stockton University and an adjunct professor at Rowan University.

“The Hall has been my passion,” Bertacchi said, “and I believe we have made a difference in our community, and will do so for many years.”

Since 2009, 48 women from throughout the county have been inducted.