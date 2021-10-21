‘Found’ review: Three American teenagers adopted as infants in China seek out their family roots in this Netflix documentary

At one point we see Sadie next to her mother as they look through old black-and-white photos of long-dead relatives, some of whom came to the U.S. from Ireland. Sadie’s expression is unreadable but you sense some disinterest and she confirms that feeling moments later: “I don’t necessarily feel connected to them,” she says. “I know that’s part of my family, but technically they have no ties to me.”

At another point she reveals, “I used to watch this show ‘Fresh off the Boat’ and imagine my parents sort of looking like them.” These teens are yearning for something but also acknowledge they don’t always know what that is. It’s hard to articulate all their feelings but the curiosity is there. Which is why all three families decide to travel to China together and visit the orphanages where the girls were raised as infants. And also, possibly meet their biological parents if a match can be found.

Watching the documentary, you might wonder why they invited director Amanda Lipitz into their lives. They come across as private people but Lipitz had an “in”; she is Chloe’s aunt. Oddly, that information isn’t disclosed in the film. That feels like an important detail and it wouldn’t take away from the movie to acknowledge it. If anything, it would deepen it.