Former police captain Tavarez announces Democratic run for Congress

“I’m running for Congress because, like many of you, I am disappointed and disgusted with our present representation in D.C. I am like you, not a millionaire, not an attorney, not a career politician. I want to give the people of the 2nd District a better choice, one that is more like them," Tavarez said.

Tavarez’s parents relocated from Puerto Rico to New Jersey in the 1960s. Hector was born in Hammonton, he said, and grew up in Mullica Township with four sisters and two brothers. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1984 and earned an Associate's degree and a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University.

Tavarez is also a graduate of the West Point Command and Leadership School and Certified Public Manager program.

Tavarez has lived in Egg Harbor Township for 34 years and has been married for 32 years. He has two adult children, a child in high school, and a granddaughter with a second grandchild due in the fall.

Tavarez co-founded the EHTPAL as a youth organization in 1989 after he and some fellow officers agreed that the relationship between the community and the police department could be improved. The EHT PAL was expanded to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County in 2020.

For more information visit www.TavarezforCongress.com and his campaign Facebook page.

