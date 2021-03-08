Former Phillies reliever Rheal Cormier dies of cancer at 53

Longtime Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Rheal Cormier has died at the age of 53 from cancer, the team announced Monday.

Cormier was a member of the Phillies from 2001 to 2006 and appeared in 363 games out of the bullpen, more than any other left-handed reliever in the franchise's history except for Tug McGraw. Cormier also had the fourth-most appearances among any Phillies reliever.

In his best season in 2003, he went 8-0 with a 1.70 ERA, which was the second-lowest among all relievers and sixth-lowest by any Phillies reliever in the modern era (since 1900). His 84 appearances the following season were the most ever by a left-handed Phillies pitcher, second-most among any pitcher and remain the most logged in a year by a Phillie in the last 33 seasons.

“Rheal was one of the most vibrant people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing,” said friend and former teammate Jim Thome in a statement. “He loved baseball, but he always put his family first. Frenchy was the kind of guy who would do anything for you and I’m lucky to have called him my friend for many years. Our time spent together in Philadelphia as teammates was unforgettable. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”