Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama

Foster's parents say they fear their son might not have received proper care while in custody, they told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

“I can’t get my son back, but we want whoever is responsible to pay for this,” his mother, Sabrina Foster, told the news organization.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which said no further information was available as the investigation is ongoing.

Foster had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was about 20 but had mostly been able to manage the illness before the arrest, Foster's father, Glenn Foster Sr., told the news outlet. The arrest happened as his son was driving to Atlanta on business, his father said.

Foster had been arrested Sunday afternoon in the small town of Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude,” jail records show.