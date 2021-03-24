Former cop Tavarez announces Democratic run for Congress

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Retired Egg Harbor Township Police Captain Hector Tavarez announced Wednesday that he would seek the 2022 Democratic nomination for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District.
“Over the years, I’ve considered running for office but never did for one simple reason,” said Tavarez in a press statement. “I was always convinced that the good we were doing for the PAL kids far outweighed any benefit I could produce as a local politician."
That began to change for him after watching violence across the nation for months, culminating on January 6th as he watched the attack on the U.S. Capitol, he said.
The Democratic winner would face incumbent U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the fall of 2022. Van Drew just won re-election to his second two-year term in 2020.
Tavarez, the co-founder and Executive Director of the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League (EHT PAL) and the Police Activities League of Atlantic County, is the second Democrat with a law enforcement background to announce his run.
Tim Alexander, a lawyer and a retired Detective Captain in charge of the criminal investigation section of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, announced he will run for the Democratic nomination earlier this month.
Tavarez has never held an elected office but said he is confident that his experience as a police officer, police executive, and executive director of a non-profit makes him a strong candidate with deep ties to the community.
“I’m running for Congress because, like many of you, I am disappointed and disgusted with our present representation in D.C. I am like you, not a millionaire, not an attorney, not a career politician. I want to give the people of the 2nd District a better choice, one that is more like them," Tavarez said.
Tavarez’s parents relocated from Puerto Rico to New Jersey in the 1960s. Hector was born in Hammonton, he said, and grew up in Mullica Township with four sisters and two brothers. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1984 and earned an Associate's degree and a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University.
Tavarez is also a graduate of the West Point Command and Leadership School and Certified Public Manager program.
Tavarez has lived in Egg Harbor Township for 34 years and has been married for 32 years. He has two adult children, a child in high school, and a granddaughter with a second grandchild due in the fall.
Tavarez co-founded the EHTPAL as a youth organization in 1989 after he and some fellow officers agreed that the relationship between the community and the police department could be improved. The EHT PAL was expanded to the Police Activities League of Atlantic County in 2020.
For more information visit www.TavarezforCongress.com and his campaign Facebook page.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost