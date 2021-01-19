Former CAL swimmers off to strong starts for nationally ranked teams: Notebook

The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I college swimming seasons have resumed in the new year.

Amanda Nunan (Ocean City H.S.) was second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9 minutes, 47.13 seconds) for No. 5 University of Tennessee Tennessee in a 178.5-121.5 win over No. 10 Kentucky. She was also second in the 500 free (4:48.66).

The Volunteers are ranked nationally by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000 free (10:08.31) for No. 20 Indiana in a tri-meet sweep. The Hoosiers beat No. 9 Michigan 174-126 and No. 24 Northwestern 177-117. She was also sixth in the 500 free (4:57.95).

Lauren Kelly (Cedar Creek) was sixth in the 200 free (1:53.06) and seventh in the 100 free (52.89) for Pittsburgh in a 173-127 win over West Virginia.

Men’s swimming

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) finished third in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:14.26) for No. 11 Tennessee in a 216-84 win over Kentucky. He was also fourth in the 500 free (4:31.84). The Volunteers are ranked nationally by the CSCAA.

Men’s basketball