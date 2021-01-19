 Skip to main content
Former CAL swimmers off to strong starts for nationally ranked teams: Notebook
Former CAL swimmers off to strong starts for nationally ranked teams: Notebook

Amanda Nunan

Amanda Nunan, an Ocean City High School graduate, competes for the University of Tennessee against the Florida Gators in a February 2020 meet.

 Jenna Laughlin / Tennessee Athletics

The men’s and women’s NCAA Division I college swimming seasons have resumed in the new year.

Amanda Nunan (Ocean City H.S.) was second in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9 minutes, 47.13 seconds) for No. 5 University of Tennessee Tennessee in a 178.5-121.5 win over No. 10 Kentucky. She was also second in the 500 free (4:48.66).

The Volunteers are ranked nationally by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was third in the 1,000 free (10:08.31) for No. 20 Indiana in a tri-meet sweep. The Hoosiers beat No. 9 Michigan 174-126 and No. 24 Northwestern 177-117. She was also sixth in the 500 free (4:57.95).

Lauren Kelly (Cedar Creek) was sixth in the 200 free (1:53.06) and seventh in the 100 free (52.89) for Pittsburgh in a 173-127 win over West Virginia.

Men’s swimming

Joey Tepper (Egg Harbor Township) finished third in the 1,000-yard freestyle (9:14.26) for No. 11 Tennessee in a 216-84 win over Kentucky. He was also fourth in the 500 free (4:31.84). The Volunteers are ranked nationally by the CSCAA.

Men’s basketball

Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) had 12 points and eight rebounds in Bowling Green State’s 76-69 win over Buffalo.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had three points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in St. Bonaventure’s 68-54 win over Fordham. He scored eight to go with 12 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist in a 62-48 win over Duquesne.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine Prep) had 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in St. Francis’ 89-82 win over Bryant. He had 12 points, eight rebounds and a steal in a 72-63 loss to Bryant.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had nine points, five rebounds and three assists in Virginia Tech’s 74-67 win over No. 23 Duke. Mutts had two points, three rebounds, two blocks and an assist in a 64-60 win over Wake Forest.

The Hokies are ranked 14th this week in The Associated Press Top 25.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland) grabbed three rebounds and had a block in Oregon’s 57-41 loss to Arizona. Oregon is ranked 13th this week in the AP Top 25.

+1 
Amanda Nunan

Amanda Nunan 2021 University of Tennessee women’s swim team Ocean City H.S. graduate

 John Golliher / Tennessee Athletics

