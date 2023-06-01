Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a 2,000 acres wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.

"Forest Fire Service crews continue a backfiring operation to aide in containment. Additional crews are improving existing roads and containment lines," state forest fire service said on social media.

The wildfire has reached 2,000 acres in size and is 10% contained, according to state wildfire services.

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated and 6 residential structures are threatened, according to the state forest fire services.

Allen and Oswego roads are both closed. Stage Road is closed between North Maple Avenue and Rt. 679, and Rt. 679 is closed between Rt. 563 and Leaktown Road

Haze from the blaze drifted south of Bass River Township, sparking a flurry of social media posts from people who woke up to smoke smell on Thursday morning.

"Multiple fires may impact the air quality for Atlantic County residents for an unknown period of time, though there are no current alerts," according to a statement from Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. "Atlantic County public health officials remind residents to take precautions as wildfire smoke can pose a threat to those with heart and lung conditions, pregnant women, older adults, children, and outdoor workers."

State fire officials are preparing to provide an update on the wildfire from the Wildland Firefighter Memorial in the township at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.