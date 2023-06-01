BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Allen Road Wildfire – Bass River State Forest— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 1, 2023
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is currently on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Allen Road in Bass River State Forest.
The wildfire has reached 120 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/OoHEr1Y5ZD
The Timberline Campground has been evacuated and 6 residential structures are threatened, according to the state forest fire services.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba