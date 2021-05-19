Ford prepares to debut electric F-150 pickup

The chief engineer behind the revolutionary all-electric Ford F-150 arrived in America as a third grader knowing only letters A through H, which she learned during her plane ride from China. She spoke no English.
“I remember flying for the first time and also riding in a car for the first time, all on that trip,” said Linda Zhang, 44, of Canton, Michigan.
After a summer of “Sesame Street” and “Reading Rainbow,” the 8-year-old girl born in Jinan started to move past Mandarin to English. By Christmas, she was fluent in her new language.
Popular TV shows played a key role in her career decision.
“In ‘Batman,’ the car did really cool things. In ‘Knight Rider,’ I really loved KITT,” the artificially intelligent car used to fight crime, Zhang said. “And ‘MacGyver’ was all about problem-solving, finding creative solutions” with engineering skills and applied physics.
Zhang is leading a team of hundreds of engineers changing the way America’s bestselling pickup moves about the world.
The all-electric F-150 made its world debut at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In the week prior to the global event, it wasn’t unusual to see Zhang and her team at the Michigan Proving Grounds in Romeo from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Mother’s Day. They’re double- and triple-checking every detail to make sure things are perfect.
The testing “could be anywhere from the high-speed test track going 105 mph or off-road, slinging mud around,” Zhang said. “We have really aggressive courses, like quarter-mile of metal-edged holes or cobblestones roads, corrosion baths, rivers and off-road courses. We put the truck through its paces so our customers can have peace of mind that our trucks are durable.”
The pressure to get it right is intense — the F-Series is the primary revenue generator at Ford — it can’t introduce “wow” features for “wow” sake. The F-Series is known for playing an essential role in the lives of construction workers, general contractors, carpenters, farmers, marina operators and others who buy to haul and tow as part of earning a living.
“Customers will not buy the truck because it’s electric. They’ll buy the electric truck because it makes them more productive. Productivity may sound like a boring word but it means making one less trip or having one less thing to schlep around, like a generator,” said Mike Levine, Ford North America product communications manager.
Ford CEO Jim Farley told the Free Press on Friday, “Linda has that great quality of pushing the team to get the best possible result while maintaining positive team energy. She is a natural leader and there is no one better to deliver this launch.”
In July 2019, Zhang went to a train yard in an undisclosed location to show the capability of the all-electric prototype by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 F-150s that weighed more than 1 million pounds, according to a Ford news release.
Capability cannot be compromised for sex appeal when it comes to the F-Series.
The franchise is a company within a company, generating an estimated $50 billion each year.
Before Farley was CEO, he spoke as president of global markets during a presentation at the Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference in the MGM Grand in Detroit.
Building an all-electric F-150, he said in January 2019, would “futureproof” the F-Series franchise, which he called a “global juggernaut.”
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden, spoke at the new plant in Rouge complex designed to build th F-150 Lightning.
“At the end of his speech, he kinda turned to everyone, he goes, ‘You know I’m a car guy. And I want to drive this truck.’ Everyone politely laughed. Because presidents don’t drive vehicles,’” Farley told the Free Press.
Biden had taken a private tour of the factory and a sneak peek of the vehicle a short while earlier. Bill Ford, executive chairman, teased Biden that the F-Series would give his 1967 Corvette a run for its money.
“I wonder whether I can lose the Secret Service and go out on the track. You think I’m kidding? I’m not,” Biden joked to the Ford executives, UAW workers and press corps in Dearborn.
An audible was called. A source close to the situation but not authorized to talk with the press about the matter, said the Ford team behind the scenes was alerted late the night before by White House staff that anything could happen, but there was little chance they would deviate from the plan.
In other words, they did not know he was going to drive.
“He went on the test track and, I mean, he was going really fast,” Farley said. “The whole press corps was there, probably 50 journalists. He pulled up in front of all the journalists. He looked like Top Gun. He had his Ray Bans on, in this F-150 Lightning.”
He was driving on a large skidpad, a huge open space where he could go up and back — at high rates of speed — and do sporty turns. Biden turned to the press and asked if anyone had timed him, that he might have hit 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
There was the president smiling, behind the wheel.
Only Secret Service with him.
To metro Detroiters, seeing camouflaged vehicles on the streets and highways is not unusual. Companies road test vehicles before they’ve made their public debut. The camouflage helps keep the secret. It’s part of life in the Motor City.
But not the White House press corps.
Reporters asked him and Zhang all sorts of questions.
“They didn’t know who we were. They thought we just worked for the company, which we do,” Farley said. “They asked, ‘What’s all that stuff on the truck?’ I said, ‘That’s called camouflage.’ They asked, ‘Why is that there?’ Because we aren’t revealing the truck until tomorrow. “But is that what it will look like when it launches? It looks weird.’ I was like, ‘No!’ They were, ‘Oh, you mean it doesn’t look that way normally?’ I said, ‘No, it doesn’t look that way normally.’”
The whole experience was a moment of pride for the Ford team, Farley said.
“We had big smiles on our faces and then he was whisked away to the airport.”