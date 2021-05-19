Ford prepares to debut electric F-150 pickup

An audible was called. A source close to the situation but not authorized to talk with the press about the matter, said the Ford team behind the scenes was alerted late the night before by White House staff that anything could happen, but there was little chance they would deviate from the plan.

In other words, they did not know he was going to drive.

“He went on the test track and, I mean, he was going really fast,” Farley said. “The whole press corps was there, probably 50 journalists. He pulled up in front of all the journalists. He looked like Top Gun. He had his Ray Bans on, in this F-150 Lightning.”

He was driving on a large skidpad, a huge open space where he could go up and back — at high rates of speed — and do sporty turns. Biden turned to the press and asked if anyone had timed him, that he might have hit 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

There was the president smiling, behind the wheel.

Only Secret Service with him.

To metro Detroiters, seeing camouflaged vehicles on the streets and highways is not unusual. Companies road test vehicles before they’ve made their public debut. The camouflage helps keep the secret. It’s part of life in the Motor City.