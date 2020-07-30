The Press of Atlantic City's Hurricane section of the Weather Center has the information you need to know to protect yourself and learn more about tropical systems in South Jersey. 

There's been 10 tropical storms and hurricanes to make landfall in South Jersey since 1900. Here's the list, newly updated with Tropical Storm Fay, which made landfall on July 10. 

Doria Press Coverage

Making landfall on the Delaware Bay side of Cape May County on the morning of August 21, 1971, Doria was responsible for an F-2 tornado, with winds over 100 mph, near Cape May . 

According to the Weather Prediction Center, 3 to 7 inches of rain fell in most of the region. 

An active 2020 hurricane season was predicted. Here's the forecast, along with the names. 

