For Flyers, many positives in season-opening homestand, but Connor McDavid and Edmonton loom

Connor McDavid already has seven power-play points, tops in the NHL, and Leon Draisaitl has four points in those situations.

Overall, McDavid has 13 points and Draisaitl has 11, and they are averaging 2.60 and 2.20 points per game, respectively.

Again, scary-good.

A year ago, the Flyers started the season a misleading 7-2-1. Misleading, because they were outplayed and outshot in several of their wins and were fortunate to have such a strong record. But their up-and-down play eventually caught up with them and they missed the playoffs for the fifth time in nine seasons.

This season, they started with a flat 5-4 shootout loss to Vancouver but have played better since then. If they can get off to, say, a 5-3-2 start in the first 10 games, they will be in a pretty good spot because Hayes is expected to return to the lineup in Game 11 on Nov. 10 against visiting Toronto, and he will give the lines much more balance.

Initially, when coach Alain Vigneault saw his team would open the season with four straight home games, he said he "wasn't crazy" about it.