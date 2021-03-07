For anyone in search of an ideal seaside vacation home, this Longport retreat may epitomize what they envision

There’s also a den on the first floor that owner Howard Minigh says would make a perfect home office for anyone working remotely, with several windows offering a view of the ocean, the beach and the dunes that border it. Then again, he notes, “if you want to take a break, you can go out and jog on the beach, or perhaps walk over to the Catch Restaurant and Bar, a nautically themed eatery just a few blocks away.

Other features include an elegant contemporary kitchen equipped with high-end appliances and an attractive L-shaped center island, as well as lustrous hardwood flooring, charming winding staircases and security and sprinkler systems. The present furnishings, all of which have been artfully selected to complement the design of the house, are all negotiable should a potential buyer want to keep them, Minigh adds.

In addition, whoever becomes the next owner of this exquisite property will be getting the benefit of one that has been scrupulously maintained, both inside and out, and is in excellent condition as a result, the owner having always made sure that even the most minor repairs were addressed, as well as having replaced all three of its HVAC units a couple years ago. It’s also well insulated, he notes, and would make a great permanent home for anyone who wants to live at the shore on a full-time basis.