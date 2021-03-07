For anyone in search of an ideal seaside vacation home, this Longport retreat may epitomize what they envision

If you could own the ideal Jersey Shore vacation home — whether for the summer or year-round living — what would be its defining characteristics?
Would a location that’s just steps away from the beach and overlooks the ocean from various vantage points, including extensive upper and lower decks be what you have in mind? Or how about an open floor plan that’s not only spacious, but designed for optimal relaxation with an extremely comfortable second-floor family room, dining and kitchen area graced by a high, vaulted ceiling and built-in gas-log brick fireplace and flooded in sunlight from a multitude of windows?
Or perhaps your vision of ultimate bliss “by the beautiful sea” might include five luxuriant en suites, two on the lower floor, another adjoining the living area, and two more on the third floor to provide your family members and guests with maximum privacy.
Those are just some of the features that make the striking three-story residence now for sale at 109 S. 28th Ave. in Longport at an asking price of $2,795,000 a property that should not be missed by any prospective home buyer in search of the quintessential oceanside retreat.
And if all those weren’t enough, its amenities include a convenient rear entrance that provides access to a full bathroom for beachgoers, as well as a laundry/utility room on the ground floor where sandy towels and wet bathing suits can be simply tossed in the washer; two strategically located powder rooms; a private, fenced-in back yard, complete with pine trees, flowers and a pavered patio that’s not only well suited to intimate family gatherings but can provide any canine members with a little freedom to romp outdoors, and enough off-street parking space to accommodate five vehicles (including an attached garage, which can also be used for storage of beach equipment or other items).
There’s also a den on the first floor that owner Howard Minigh says would make a perfect home office for anyone working remotely, with several windows offering a view of the ocean, the beach and the dunes that border it. Then again, he notes, “if you want to take a break, you can go out and jog on the beach, or perhaps walk over to the Catch Restaurant and Bar, a nautically themed eatery just a few blocks away.
Other features include an elegant contemporary kitchen equipped with high-end appliances and an attractive L-shaped center island, as well as lustrous hardwood flooring, charming winding staircases and security and sprinkler systems. The present furnishings, all of which have been artfully selected to complement the design of the house, are all negotiable should a potential buyer want to keep them, Minigh adds.
In addition, whoever becomes the next owner of this exquisite property will be getting the benefit of one that has been scrupulously maintained, both inside and out, and is in excellent condition as a result, the owner having always made sure that even the most minor repairs were addressed, as well as having replaced all three of its HVAC units a couple years ago. It’s also well insulated, he notes, and would make a great permanent home for anyone who wants to live at the shore on a full-time basis.
The location of this home is also one of its most notable assets. Besides being only one house away from one of the most desirable and least crowded beaches on the Jersey Shore, it’s just a short drive to the trendy restaurants and shops of Margate and Ventnor, including Casel’s Marketplace (and a few minutes further to the attractions and night life of Atlantic City), and a couple minutes from the bridge to Somers Point and the mainland, making it easily accessible to the Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway.
Having used this abode as their summer home for two decades after buying it from builder Mark Gallagher, Minigh wants any potential buyer to know that it has provided him and his family with “many wonderful memories of things like playing on the beach with grandchildren, a lot of family barbecues, taking long walks beside the ocean and watching glorious sunsets.” But now that his grandchildren have gotten older and he and his wife have decided they no longer require all that space in a seasonal residence, “it’s time to give another family the opportunity to enjoy the property and make their own memories,” he says.
If your family might be the one he’s referring to, you can arrange for a private showing by contacting listing agent Joseph A. DiLorenzo of DiLorenzo Realty Group, LLC in Margate, at (609) 226-9634, or emailing him at joe@joedilorenzorealtygroup.com.